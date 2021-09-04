Crown Point set to demolish 2 homes near downtown

"I've been in Crown Point since 2006. In 2009, with the help of a longtime resident, we formed the East Side Historic District just to prevent what's happening to these two little houses down the street from us," Thill said.

"We could see it coming, and so we took every step we could to try and protect ourselves and our homes from what's happening to these two little houses that are not protected because they're not in a historic district."

The "two little homes," were "minding their own business not causing any problems, not in danger of falling down or a nuisance to the neighborhood," Thill said.

"But it was inconvenient for them to be where they were," she added.

Thill also said there are other, more suitable places in the city "where a parking lot or a garage or whatever it turns out to be could go."

While Thill stated during public comment the homeowners were forced from the dwellings, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, later in the meeting, said that wasn't the case.

"Nobody was forced out of their house. One of them was vacant," Uran said.