Crown Point State of the City address pushed to June
Crown Point State of the City address pushed to June

Uran State of the City 2019

Crown Point Mayor David Uran spoke about the city's past and future economic and business development during the State of the City address on March 20, 2019.

 Allie Kirkman, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Mayor David Uran's State of the City address has been postponed to June. 

Originally, Uran was expected to give the address March 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point. 

"We look forward to sharing not only what took place in 2020, but a recap of 2019, since that was suspended due to the COVID restrictions we have out there," Uran said in January. "So, we have a couple of years to share out there." 

Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse announced the change during city meetings on Monday and Tuesday. 

The event will now be held from 5-9 p.m. June 22 at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

The change was made "to provide increased space and allow for social distancing," Bosse said. 

Mary Freda

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

