Crown Point State of the City address pushed to June

Crown Point Mayor David Uran spoke about the city's past and future economic and business development during the State of the City address on March 20, 2019.
Allie Kirkman, file, The Times
CROWN POINT — Crown Point Mayor David Uran's State of the City address has been postponed to June.
Originally, Uran was expected to give the address March 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point.
"We look forward to sharing not only what took place in 2020, but a recap of 2019, since that was suspended due to the COVID restrictions we have out there," Uran said
in January. "So, we have a couple of years to share out there."
Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse announced the change during city meetings on Monday and Tuesday.
The event will now be held from 5-9 p.m. June 22 at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.
The change was made "to provide increased space and allow for social distancing," Bosse said.
WATCH NOW: The Times photos of the week
Gary Students Return to the Classroom
Gary Community School Corp. students line up on the morning of Feb. 22 at Banneker Elementary at Marquette to have their temperatures checked. It was the students' first day back in nearly a year for in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Students Return to the Classroom
Elijah Jones, 6 waits to see if he can get into the school Monday morning at Banneker Elementary at Marquette in Gary. where students returned to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year. Banneker Elementary @ Marquette students have their temperature checked at the door and are required to wear masks. About thirteen percent or 70 students opted for in-person classroom learning at Banneker, while the remaining 87 percent will continue with virtual learning, said Principal Chaitra Wade.
John Luke
Gary Students Return to the Classroom
Aiden Mayo, 7 clings to his mother, Raven as he returns to the classroom Monday Banneker Elementary at Marquette in Gary where students returned to the classroom for the first time in nearly a year.
John Luke
Gary Students Return to the Classroom
Students get off a schoool bus Monday morning at Banneker Elementary in Gary. The Gary Community School Corp. students returned to the classroom on Monday for the first time in nearly a year. Banneker students have their temperature checked at the door and are required to wear masks. About thirteen percent or 70 students opted for in-person classroom learning at Banneker, while the remaining 87 percent will continue with virtual learning, said Principal Chaitra Wade.
John Luke
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers flexes after being fouled on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Miya Webb, left, and Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago take to the floor for a loose ball on Saturday during the Class 4A state final.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, left, disagrees after an out-of-bounds ball was called off of her instead of Brownsburg's Ally Becki on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
The Crown Point Bulldogs celebrate one last time on the court with the 4A state championship trophy on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton Gymnastics Sectional
Valparaiso’s Molly Dreher dismounts from the uneven bars Saturday at the Chesterton Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton Gymnastics Sectional
Valparaiso’s Sabrina Falk performs her floor routine Saturday at the Chesterton Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton Gymnastics Sectional
Chesterton’s Chloe Larson performs on the balance beam Saturday at the Chesterton Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton Gymnastics Sectional
Merrillville’s Nieya Abel performs her beam routine Saturday at the Chesterton Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
A new East Chicago City Clerk is elected in a caucus at the Boys & Girls Club.
Chairman of the Lake County Democratic Committee Jim Wieser announces the winner, Rich Medina, as the top vote getter for East Chicago clerk Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A new East Chicago City Clerk is elected in a caucus at the Boys & Girls Club.
Newly elected East Chicago Clerk Rich Medina speaks after winning the caucus votes Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A new East Chicago City Clerk is elected in a caucus at the Boys & Girls Club.
Newly elected East Chicago Clerk Rich Medina bumps elbows with Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott after being sworn in Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A new East Chicago City Clerk is elected in a caucus at the Boys & Girls Club.
As the gym at the Boys & Girls Club in East Chicago did not have a flag, Michelle Fajman, vice chairman of the Lake County Democratic Committee, holds a printed flag for the Pledge of Allegiance is recited.
John J. Watkins, The Times
022421-spt-bbk-mun-and_14
Andrean's Ben Jones looks up to the basket after getting past Munster's Jeremiah Lovett and Keith Kaszycki in the first quarter Tuesday in Merrillville.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022421-spt-bbk-mun-and_1
Munster's Jeremiah Lovett and Andrean's Gabe Gillespie battle for the rebound in the first quarter at Andean High School in Merrillville.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022421-spt-bbk-mun-and_8
Andrean's Ben Jones and Deshon Burnett muscle the rebound away from Munster's Jeremiah Lovett in the third quarter Tuesday in Merrillville.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022421-spt-bbk-mun-and_2
Munster's Luka Balac drives past Andrean's Jacob Anderson in the second quarter Tuesday night in Merrillville.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Crown Point
Crown Point's David Brown can't get around Lowell's Adam Richardson as Christopher Mantis drives in the fourth quarter at Crown Point on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Crown Point
Lowell's head coach Joe Delgado talks with Adam Richardson during a break in the action in the fourth quarter at Crown Point on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Crown Point
Crown Point's Jake Oostman and Lowell's Cayden Vasko battle for possession in the fourth quarter at Crown Point on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Crown Point
Lowell's Christopher Mantis shoots over Crown Point's Darrius Roach in the second quarter at Crown Point on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Heavy Snows Threaten Roof Problems
Heavy snows in the month of February have created new risks from some structures, increasing the potential for leakage or even collapse. This Hobart home near the middle school has icicles thaty nearly stretch to the ground.
John Luke
Heavy Snows Threaten Roof Problems
Icicles hang from a Hobart home Tuesday afternoon.
John Luke, The Times
Heavy Snows Threaten Roof Problems
Gerry Dajezik breaks up ice in the gutters of his home on Vermillion Street in Hobart on Tuesday. Heavy snows in the month of February have created new risks from some structures, increasing the potential for leakage or even collapse.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton at West Side
West Side’s Joshua Hardy draws a foul from Chesterton’s Justin Sims as he shoots Friday night at West Side.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton at West Side
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen and West Side’s Jalen Washington get tangled up over a rebound Friday night at West Side.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton at West Side
West Side’s Parion Roberson grabs a rebound as Chesterton's, from left, Travis Grayson, Justin Sims and Chris Mullen defend Friday night at West Side.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton at West Side
West Side’s Paris Roberson and Chesterton’s Travis Grayson with a rebound at the Cougars' basket Friday night at West Side.
John Luke, The Times
Hammond vs Valparaiso boys basketball
Hammond's Darrell Reed fouls Valparaiso's Mason Jones.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond vs Valparaiso boys basketball
Valparaiso's Cooper Jones draws a foul from Hammond's Harold Woods.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond vs Valparaiso boys basketball
Guarded by Valparaiso's Colton Jones, Hammond's Jordan Woods passes off to a teammate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond vs Valparaiso boys basketball
Hammond's Reggie Abram celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket at the halftime buzzer against Valparaiso on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Supermarket Employee Day
Kirsten Elam bags groceries Monday at the Strack & Van Til Supermarket in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Supermarket Employee Day
For Supermarket Employee Day the Strack & Van Til Supermarket in Schererville, store director Lisa Milla hands out a gift card to employee Susan Wilkin.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Supermarket Employee Day
Christian Bracey helps keep the produce section in shipshape at the Strack & Van Til Supermarket in Schererville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Supermarket Employee Day
Barbara Cantrell, of Schererville, has her groceries carried out by Steve DeLuca at the Strack & Van Til grocery store Monday in Schererville. Monday was Supermarket Employee Day, recognizing the work grocery workers have done during the pandemic.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF South's Christian Heffner dunks in Saturday's 80-50 win over TF North.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
TF North's Christopher Cook, left, fouls TF South's Christian Heffner during Saturday's game, which South won 80-50.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Khaje Branch pulls down a rebound.
John J. Watkins, The Times
TF North and TF South meet in a rivalry game
T.F. North's Brandon Sledge tries to stop T.F. South's Xavier Lewis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Valparaiso's Mileek McMillan calls out to his teammates to try and get the offense rolling on Friday at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Valparaiso's Jacob Ognacevic, right, tries to put back a loose ball on Friday at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Indiana State's Jake LaRavia, center, is fouled by Valparaiso's Mileek McMillan on Friday at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Valparaiso's Zion Morgan, right, aims for 3 as he's guarded by Indiana State's Cobie Barnes on Friday at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
022821-spt-bbc-vu_7
Valparaiso's Goodness Kpegeol drives on Indiana State's Tre Williams on Saturday in the first half Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022821-spt-bbc-vu_6
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke get to the basket with pressure from Indiana State's Cooper Neese in the first half Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022821-spt-bbc-vu_4
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke and Indiana State's Tre Williams go for the opening tip Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022821-spt-bbc-vu_13
Valparaiso's Goodness Kpegeol gets to the basket with Indiana State's Tre Williams in the first half Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
John Rogers, The Gold Leaf cigar and liquor bar
A new cigar and liquor bar is taking shape in Chesterton as the Region works to rebound from a tough 2020. John Rogers is the owner of The Gold Leaf in Chesterton, and one in Hobart and Michigan City as well.
John Luke
John Rogers, The Gold Leaf cigar and liquor bar
John Rogers blows smoke rings at The Gold Leaf in Chesterton as the new cigar and liquor bar is taking shape in Chesterton near the toll road.
John Luke
Voting in the Cal City Democratic primary
Campaign workers Mitch Roach, left, and Tony Smith wait outside the American Legion Post 330 polling place Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.