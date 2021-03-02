Crown Point State of the City address pushed to June

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Mayor David Uran's State of the City address has been postponed to June.

Originally, Uran was expected to give the address March 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point.

"We look forward to sharing not only what took place in 2020, but a recap of 2019, since that was suspended due to the COVID restrictions we have out there," Uran said in January. "So, we have a couple of years to share out there."

Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse announced the change during city meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

The event will now be held from 5-9 p.m. June 22 at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

The change was made "to provide increased space and allow for social distancing," Bosse said.

