CROWN POINT — A local family is asking a judge to overturn the city's denial of their multimillion-dollar subdivision along heavily-traveled 109th Avenue.
Attorneys for the Fricke family and CalAtlantic Homes, a development firm, are asking Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott to review a vote July 9 by the Crown Point Plan Commission against building 212 homes on 88 acres southwest of 109th Avenue and Iowa Street.
The subdivision would be southeast of the Interstate 65 interchange at 109th Avenue.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter declined comment Monday on the litigation.
He said last month the proposed subdivision would aggravate traffic congestion on 109th Street, a two-lane road that now is the main traffic artery between the growing communities of Crown Point and Winfield.
The lawsuit names the plan commission and 13 individuals who spoke against the subdivision at a commission meeting as defendants .No court date has been set in the matter.
Jim Wieser, who represents the developer, said they aren't suing the remonstrators for damages, but state law requires the remonstrators be included in the litigation so they have notice of it.
Wieser said he and attorney David Austgen argue the commission's denial is inconsistent with plan commission staff recommendations that the subdivision's traffic could merge into 109th with construction of a new road and traffic signal.
He said the developer had offered to build an extension of Mississippi Street – about 2,000 feet west of Iowa Street – that would run between 109th Avenue south to 113th Avenue.
He said the plan commission did approve construction of a new Citgo gas station at the corner of 109th and Mississippi Street. He said now that the subdivision is denied, the city will have to build the Mississippi Street extension at taxpayer expense.
Austgen, who represents members of the Fricke family that owned a farm on the site of the proposed subdivision, said the land is properly zoned for residential use, the family and developer have done everything city planners asked of them in designing the subdivision and they will ask the judge to find the commission should have approved it.