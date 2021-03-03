Crown Point swears in 2 firefighter/paramedics

CROWN POINT — The city has added two firefighter/paramedics to its ranks.
The new first responders were sworn in virtually by Mayor David Uran and Fire Chief Dave Crane during a Wednesday Board of Works meeting.
Jeremy Golec, badge No. 59, and Joel Hasselgren, badge No. 60, took the oath of office at the Crown Point Fire & Rescue station. Both hires were retroactive to Jan. 24.
Golec, a Dyer native, joined the Dyer Fire Department as a volunteer in 2011, and began as a career firefighter with the Schererville Fire Department in 2018, Crane said.
He joined the Crown Point fire force as a part-time paramedic in July, Crane added.
"I appreciate this opportunity to be working for the city and working for this great fire department. ... I've been a firefighter for about 10 years," Golec said. "I'm just excited to see where my career is going to go with this department, and can't wait to work with you, the fire department and work with the citizens of Crown Point."
Hasselgren, also a Dyer native, worked at the St. John Fire Department for about six years, Crane said.
"This truly is a calling. (It) took me years and years to realize how awesome this profession is, and I'm really excited to work with everybody," Hasselgren said. "It's already been a great time already so far, and I thank you so much for everything."
Crane said the department will now have 13 firefighter/paramedics on each shift, which will allow two firetrucks to "get out the door immediately."
Three ambulances also will be staffed, Crane added.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a $25,000 contract with Tom Lounges Entertainment, LLC, for 12 summer concerts to be held at Bulldog Park.
The board previously deferred action on the matter to include additional coronavirus guidance.
Previously, the contract included a clause that doesn't hold either party responsible in the event of a pandemic, epidemic, war conditions or a natural disaster.
Now, the contract states every attempt to reschedule an event will be made in the event of a cancellation. If an act cannot be rescheduled, the city's final bill will reflect a prorated amount for the canceled entertainment fees, said Diana Bosse, the city's special events administrator.
The concerts will be held during the city's car cruise nights at Bulldog Park, which begin in early June.
Three concerts will be held on different dates, including for the Taste of Crown Point, Oktoberfest and a Saturday concert on Sept. 11, Bosse said previously.
The board also approved a bid received for roadwork on Franciscan Drive, pending the legal department's review; purchasing a shelter for the Sportsplex; the route for Hometown Happenings' St. Patrick's Day run; and a contract with True BBQ for the city's corned beef and cabbage dinners.