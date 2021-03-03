Crown Point swears in 2 firefighter/paramedics

CROWN POINT — The city has added two firefighter/paramedics to its ranks.

The new first responders were sworn in virtually by Mayor David Uran and Fire Chief Dave Crane during a Wednesday Board of Works meeting.

Jeremy Golec, badge No. 59, and Joel Hasselgren, badge No. 60, took the oath of office at the Crown Point Fire & Rescue station. Both hires were retroactive to Jan. 24.

Golec, a Dyer native, joined the Dyer Fire Department as a volunteer in 2011, and began as a career firefighter with the Schererville Fire Department in 2018, Crane said.

He joined the Crown Point fire force as a part-time paramedic in July, Crane added.

"I appreciate this opportunity to be working for the city and working for this great fire department. ... I've been a firefighter for about 10 years," Golec said. "I'm just excited to see where my career is going to go with this department, and can't wait to work with you, the fire department and work with the citizens of Crown Point."

Hasselgren, also a Dyer native, worked at the St. John Fire Department for about six years, Crane said.