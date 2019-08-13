{{featured_button_text}}
crown point water tower .jpg

Crown Point is preparing for a $19 million water infrastructure improvement project.

 Rob Earnshaw, The Times

CROWN POINT — Things are moving along on schedule with the first phase of the city’s $19 million water system improvement project.

Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., updated the Crown Point Board of Works recently on the project’s completed and upcoming construction activity.

Water line work throughout the city is “pretty much done,” Stong said.

Construction along Walnut Street is expected to finish prior to the start of school. Work along Joliet Street, which included the installation of larger lines to help with pressure levels, is complete.

Stong said city’s three existing elevated water storage tanks are coated and online.

Repairs on the tanks included, but were not limited to, cleaning and paint coating, the installation of corrosion protection system and mechanical tank mixers and cleaning and coating of the piping, foundation and interior.

The next bit of construction includes service line work on East Joliet Street, which is anticipated to last about one more week, and on Harrington Street. Construction along Harrington is expected to begin in mid-August.

The entire project, financed through the use of the State Revolving Loan Fund, is expected to be completed within the next two or three years. 

