Crown Point welcomes recreational businesses

CROWN POINT — Two new recreational businesses are coming to Crown Point.

The council recently passed a special use permit for a yoga/wellness center in a residential district at 209 W. U.S. 231.

Nina Bivoli, the business owner, will move into a former animal clinic.

“I’m very excited,” Bivoli said. “I do believe what I do is going to work for people.”

Both Bivoli and Hunter Carmichael, who is seeking an indoor golf simulation center, had earlier received favorable recommendations from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Carmichael plans to move his business in an industrial district at 1002 Millennium Drive. Situated in the largest building in the industrial plaza, the business will be located at the northwest corner of Millennium and Summit Street.

Carmichael told the council he hopes to provide entertainment to the community year-round. The business owner has a May 5 hearing date for a liquor license. Carmichael said he wants to provide an atmosphere similar to that on golf courses.