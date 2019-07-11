CROWN POINT — A little more than a week before the historic 102-year-old doors of the Crown Theatre were set to officially open once again, building owner Brad Strom announced its cancellation due to needed construction and repairs.
“We are so excited about the new era of Crown Theatre and sharing it with the community and concert goers,” according to a post on Crown Theatre’s official Facebook Page. “However, at this point, the more than 100 year old building is taking a little extra time to complete due to structural improvements that need to be made.”
The newly renovated Crown Theatre’s grand opening was scheduled for July 20. With a $75 general admission ticket, crowds anticipated enjoying food and drinks inside the building along with live on stage entertainment by country music singer-songwriter David Nail, best known for his hits “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain.”
But the show must go on, as the post states.
The Nail concert will now be moved to Crown Point’s Bulldog Park. The performance, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 20, wraps up the city’s Taste of Crown Point.
The Taste of Crown Point will be from 4-10 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 20. The two-day event showcases local restaurants and includes additional live musical performances from local talent that will take place at Bulldog Park’s amphitheater. The splash pad and bounce houses will also be available for kids.
“This is going to be really about showcasing and featuring our restaurants who have done a great job of promoting community,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a previous Times report.
Tickets are still on sale for Nail’s show and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Crown Theatre officials have not set a date for the new grand opening, but said “we are anticipating a new opening night event for August.”
“We would like to thank you for your support of Crown Theatre and we look forward to many years of entertainment,” the post states.
