Current Lake County auditor secures treasurer nomination

Longtime Region official John Petalas hopes to reclaim the position of Lake County treasurer after winning the Democratic nomination.

Petalas ran against Josefina Magallanes for the nomination Tuesday.

"I am familiar with both the offices of the auditor and treasurer," Petalas said. "I think this is providing continuation and stabilization to the role."

Petalas has been a public official for 31 years. He has held offices as a clerk-treasurer for Merrillville and he was selected to be Lake County's treasurer in 2005 by Lake County's Democratic precinct committee, succeeding Peggy Holinga Katona.

Between 2006 and 2014, Petalas was elected for two four-terms as county treasurer. He currently serves as the Lake County auditor following his win of two four-year terms, the latter which is up at the end of the year.

Petalas was endorsed by all county Democratic precinct organizations as well as the steelworkers, Northwest Indiana building trades and the Greater Northwest Indiana Realtors Association.

Magallanes is a graduate of East Chicago Central High School and has attended Calumet College of St. Joseph, Purdue, Texas Women's University, University of Texas at Arlington and Walden University. She has earned several degrees in the fields of law, education, Spanish, information technology and cybersecurity and has experience in court procedures, government regulation, financial reports, corporate filings, general ledger, accounting, regulatory compliance and account reconciliation. She is a former educator, insurance agent, technical analyst and para-professional.

Magallanes previously ran for the treasurer position in 2014 and 2018. She said she chose to run for the position to serve the community and to make a positive impact in the role by keeping the public informed, as well as use her skills to update the county's technical systems and efficiently manage them.

Moving forward, Petalas said his aim will be to continue to grow efficiency in the auditor and treasurer offices, establish internal controls against misappropriation and have oversight on the county police pension plan.

When it comes to the new technological system "Oracle" being used for county finances, Petalas said he looks forward to the transition.

"We have been training on Oracle for about half a year and being familiar with the old software, it will be an easier transition because we will be using both systems at the same time for a period of time," he said. "I think otherwise it would have been more of a status quo, but I look forward to a new challenge and I'm ready for it. The new software will make it interesting."

