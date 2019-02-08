LAPORTE — A 24-year-old rural Michigan City man has been charged with the death of his 8-week-old son, according to LaPorte County police.
Brandon Bottom was taken into custody Friday morning on preliminary felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery with death to a person under 14 years old.
The arrest came one day after the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois conducted an autopsy on the boy and ruled his death a homicide, according to police. It was determined the infant died from head injuries and blunt force trauma.
The infant had been transported to University of Chicago Medicine's Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said. It was determined Tuesday the boy had no brain activity and he was declared dead shortly before noon.
Bottom remained in jail as of Friday morning and was assigned a cash only bond of $100,000, police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
