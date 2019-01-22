HAMMOND — City leaders say they plan to test more areas around the former Federated Metals facility, as well as collect water and sediment samples from nearby George Lake, the site where at least 30 swans— including six with elevated lead levels in their kidneys — have been found dead since late September.
The Hammond Department of Environmental Management released a second round of soil sample results Tuesday during a public meeting Tuesday night at Calumet College of St. Joseph, showing lead contamination levels trending upward along the bike path near the lake as they inched closer to site now operated by Whiting Metals.
However, the results hovered around or were below EPA’s cleanup threshold of 400 parts per million for residential yards.
For comparison, EPA discovered lead levels as high as 91,100 ppm 18 inches below the ground at the contaminated East Chicago West Calumet Housing Complex in summer 2016, where families were evacuated by the mayor and the complex demolished. The highest readings there above six inches registered at 45,000 ppm, records show.
“That’s not even in the same ballpark, but we’re still taking it very seriously,” McDermott said to a roomful of about 75 people at Calumet College.
Last month, 27 soil samples were taken from George Lake's north basin and the Lost Marsh Golf Course to determine if city property contained dangerously elevated lead and arsenic levels.
In the first round of testing, two lead and two arsenic readings along the bike path on the north side of George Lake and near the former Federated Metals site were slightly above the EPA screening levels for residential areas, but well below current EPA levels requiring a removal action.
Theories on deaths
Today, Whiting Metals operates at the site of the former Federated Metals, 2230 Indianapolis Blvd. From 1937 to 1983, Federated Metals operated on George Lake's northeast shore as a smelting, refining, recovery and recycling facility for lead, copper and zinc.
McDermott, along with company representatives from Whiting Metals and several residents, said they believe a cap on the Federated Metals landfill is likely failing, and could be the cause behind the elevated lead levels, because the vegetation has died.
“So what’s your theory?” McDermott asked Mark Elliott, consultant for Whiting Metals with MH Environmental.
“The site’s not clean, by any stretch of the imagination,” Elliott responded.
The landfill was capped between 2001 and 2006 as part of a $3.35 million EPA-led cleanup of the area.
Both EPA and IDEM have said the cap is working properly.
HDEM Director Ron Novak said additional, comprehensive testing of water and sediments on the lake may help the city pinpoint what happened to the swans, and more generally, sources of lead contamination in the area.
McDermott appeared to back off a bit on his earlier theory that a Sept. 20 bag-house fire at Whiting Metals definitively caused the deaths. While the deaths are quite the anomaly, he said, it’s worth further investigating to determine what happened.
Residents concerned
Several residents said the death of several swans on George Lake point to a larger problem in the Robertsdale area, where EPA is excavating contaminated yards.
EPA last spring began a $1.7 million cleanup of lead-contaminated soil from 28 residential properties in Robertsdale, but targeting only the most contaminated properties also occupied by sensitive populations such as children or pregnant women. Three more are anticipated to be cleaned up this spring.
Numerous other properties in the neighborhood have elevated lead levels in the soil, but it remains unclear if those yards will be cleaned.
In December, EPA sent a newsletter to residents impacted by the Superfund site activities, stating the agency continues to coordinate with state and local entities to explore ways to secure legal authority and finance cleanup of the remaining properties.
“You’re talking about the state and federal governments trying to find financial resources,” Novak said.
Children are particularly at-risk when exposed to lead, because their bodies are growing quickly. Children also tend to put their hands to their mouths more often, increasing exposure risk. Even at low doses, lead can cause behavioral problems and irreversible learning disabilities.
After the meeting, many residents signed consent forms allowing the city to test their properties for lead in their yards. Bob Lukacsek, of the Robertsdale neighborhood, is among those waiting to be tested.
“If not for the dead swans, we probably wouldn’t be here right now,” he said. “Come springtime, a lot of people will be in that north basin. People will be on kayaks, walking, wading, fishing, and I think it’s important … we don’t want to see people out in that area.”
Dave Woronecki-Ellis, with the Sierra Club’s Dunelands Group, said they share Hammond residents’ concerns regarding heavy metal contamination in the lake and surrounding area.
“We urge community leaders for a continued, thorough investigation into the source of the heavy metal contamination and for a just resolution that includes both necessary cleanup and identifying the responsible party so that Hammond residents, both human and animal, can enjoy the natural beauty of Hammond in good health,” Woroneck-Ellis said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.