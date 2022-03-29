Deadline nearing for local candidates to sign ethics pledge

Candidates for local offices on this year's primary election ballot should return their ethics pledge no later than April 8.

The pledge commits candidates to support actions and policies promoting ethical behavior among public employees, including ethics training, enactment of an ethics code and whistleblower protection for employees reporting ethical violations.

Candidates should recently have received information about the pledge from the nonpartisan Shared Ethics Advisory Commission based in Portage.

The commission is planning to publicize the names of candidates who sign the ethics pledge so that Northwest Indiana voters can make an informed choice when they cast their primary ballots.

The pledge can be electronically signed on the commission's website: sharedethics.com.

The commission provides ethics training to local government employees, managers and board and commission members in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as well as eight cities and 13 towns across Northwest Indiana.

It also holds an annual Ethics Summit, open to public officials and the general public, to teach about ethical practices and prepare participants to apply ethical principles to their daily lives.

