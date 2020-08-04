Death penalty foes accuse state police of stymieing protests at Indiana federal prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is accusing the Indiana State Police of unlawfully preventing death penalty opponents from demonstrating outside the federal prison in Terre Haute during recent executions.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in Indianapolis Tuesday asking U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Hanlon, a Valparaiso University Law School graduate, to allow individuals and groups favoring abolition of the death penalty to stand vigil outside the prison gates, instead of a significant distance away from the facility housing the sole chamber for executing federal offenders sentenced to death.

According to the lawsuit, the Indiana State Police prevented some two dozen death penalty opponents from standing near a state highway adjacent to the Terre Haute prison complex gates in July when three men were executed — the first individuals put to death by the federal government in 17 years.

Instead, state police barricaded the roads near the prison, strictly limited access to the area, and compelled the death penalty demonstrators to gather near a car dealership parking lot approximately 1.8 miles away from the prison near busy U.S. Highway 41, the lawsuit claims.