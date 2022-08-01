Debate over Indiana's proposed near-total abortion ban shifts to the House

The 100 members of the Indiana House of Representatives will decide this week what happens next with the near-total abortion ban approved Saturday by the Senate with the bare minimum of 26 votes needed to advance the proposal.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, on Monday assigned Senate Bill 1 to the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.

It's scheduled to hear public testimony on the legislation at the Statehouse in Indianapolis beginning at 8 a.m. Region time Tuesday.

Written testimony may be submitted by emailing SB1@iga.in.gov through noon Region time Tuesday.

That's different than last week when Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, steered the abortion measure to the Bray-led Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure to personally ensure the plan would successfully make it out of committee with minimal changes following two days of public testimony, which it did on a 7-5 vote.

The Courts and Criminal Code Committee is led by state Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, a southwestern Indiana educator and school administrator originally from LaPorte.

The panel's membership contains nine Republicans and four Democrats, including Northwest Indiana state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, who is the top Democrat on the committee.

Huston has scheduled only one day of public testimony for the abortion legislation in committee, followed by a brief House session around 4:30 p.m. Region time Tuesday to approve the committee report.

That suggests Huston is confident the committee will endorse the measure in at least some form, even though he personally believes the Senate proposal "needs some work."

"I think this is a very personal issue where people have been considering it for a long time. We always take public feedback, but we're going to come forward with what we think is the best, thoughtful policy that protects life, and supports women and children across the state of Indiana," Huston said.

House Democrats attempted to use a rare procedural move Monday to keep the abortion plan from even being considered by the committee and the issue instead held over for the regular legislative session that begins in January. But the motion by state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, was voted down by the Republican-controlled chamber, 68-25.

Huston said that following Tuesday's committee action the House will take Wednesday off, convene Thursday to consider amendments to the proposal offered by any state representative, and vote Friday on final passage.

However, if the House changes even one letter of the proposal, it must return to the Senate for lawmakers there to either consent to the change or send the legislation to a conference committee, where a few members from the House and Senate will attempt to work out a compromise version that must be voted on again by both chambers.

It's not clear how much flexibility the House has to alter the measure as several senators who supported it Saturday said they only were doing so to "keep the conversation going," and might not vote for it again if it comes back from the House with significant differences.

"We're going to continue to have conversations and see what happens with the bill," McNamara said. "We want to take the opportunity (Tuesday) to listen to what the public has to say. We've spent a great deal of time listening, over the last 12 years in my case since I've been in office, of paying attention to what our communities say, and we'll move the ball forward."

Under Indiana law, all special session legislation must be approved by the House and Senate with identical language no later than Aug. 14 to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

State representatives generally have remained mum about their positions on specific details of the proposed abortion restrictions approved by the Senate.

But the debate among the 71 House Republicans and 29 Democrats is likely to split, similar to the Senate, into three camps: Republicans favoring the near-total abortion ban; Republicans favoring a "no exceptions" abortion ban; and a few Republicans and likely all Democrats opposing new abortion restrictions.

Legislation always must win 51 votes to earn House approval no matter how many members are in attendance at any given time.

As it currently stands, Senate Bill 1 requires a person who becomes pregnant because of rape or incest to obtain an abortion within eight weeks of fertilization if she is age 16 or older, or prior to 12 weeks post-fertilization if the girl is less than 16 years old.

A non-confidential affidavit attesting to a pregnancy caused by rape or incest, signed and notarized under penalties of perjury, must be submitted and permanently included in the woman's medical record as a condition of receiving an abortion, according to the proposal.

In all other cases, abortion would be prohibited in Indiana except when a doctor determines — and is willing to risk his or her professional license on the belief — that an abortion is needed to prevent substantial permanent impairment to the life of a pregnant woman.

Leading anti-abortion organizations and abortion rights supporters both oppose the legislation because they say either it does not go far enough, due to the rape and incest exceptions, or goes too far in limiting the autonomy of Hoosier women over their own bodies.

Abortion isn't the only agenda item on the Legislature's docket this week. The House Ways and Means Committee also is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to consider the $45 million package of social service programs for women, children and families in Senate Bill 2.

Senate Bill 3 is not scheduled for committee review by the House. As a result, the inflation relief plan approved Saturday by the Senate, including taking a penny off the state's record-high gasoline tax and suspending the collection of Indiana's 7% sales tax on residential utility bills through the end of the year, might not become law.

Across the rotunda, the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy is set to meet at 9 a.m. Region time Wednesday to evaluate House Bill 1001.

That measure contains both the governor's plan for $225 tax rebates for most adult Hoosiers and $58.5 million in increased state spending for prenatal services, Medicaid birth and delivery costs, child care, contraceptive availability and other anticipated expenses linked, in part, to the proposed abortion restrictions in Senate Bill 1.

The full Senate is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to formally accept the committee report, which may range from merely endorsing the House-approved plan to replacing everything in House Bill 1001 with the contents of Senate Bills 2 and 3.

Senators then are likely to be in session Thursday and Friday to continue working on tax and spending matters.

Absent prompt agreement between the House and Senate, it's probable the General Assembly will need to meet over the weekend, or at least a few days next week, to finish its work for the special session.