INDIANAPOLIS — The continuing decline in the number of opinions annually written by the five Indiana Supreme Court justices appears to have leveled off.
Between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, the state's high court issued 71 majority opinions, according to its recently released annual report.
That was nearly equal to the 73 Supreme Court decisions during the 2017 budget year. But it was well off the 85 rulings that records show were published in 2016, the 100 opinions of 2015, 94 in 2014 and 78 in 2013.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, told reporters Tuesday those 71 rulings represent just a fraction of the state high court's actual workload.
She pointed to the 851 total cases appealed to the Supreme Court, and comprehensively assessed by each of the justices, as a better measure of what the court accomplished during the 2018 budget year.
"It may result in 71 majority opinions but there are hundreds and hundreds of cases to get to those majority opinions," Rush said. "That takes a tremendous amount of time."
Justice Mark Massa likened the process to a funnel that takes in the more than 1 million cases annually filed in the 92 county courts, winnows those to about 2,000 that are reviewed by the Court of Appeals and then winnows again to get the tiny fraction considered at the weekly meeting of the Supreme Court justices.
"We spend the bulk of our week getting ready for that Thursday conference, looking at all of those cases carefully and deciding not only if there is error, but is this a question that can affect the rule of law for 6 million Hoosiers," Massa said.
He attributed the shrinking number of Supreme Court opinions, in part, to the quality of the state's trial court judges, who Massa said "are making these calls in real time and getting them right."
The Republican-appointed high court justices also concurred, more often than not, on what they saw as the right course for Indiana law.
Of their 71 rulings, 84 percent were unanimous, another 9 percent were 4 to 1, and just 7 percent were decided 3 to 2, according to the annual report.
Justice Steven David, the court's longest-serving member at eight years, retained his dissenter-in-chief crown in 2018, writing five full dissents and one partial dissent.
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, was second with two full dissents and two partial.
Beyond the work in their Statehouse courtroom, the annual report highlights efforts by the justices to combat opioid abuse across Indiana, connect Lake and other new counties to the statewide case management system, promote representation for indigent civil litigants, rewrite the judicial branch sexual harassment policy and continue overhauling state court administration.