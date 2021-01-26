Delinquent Indiana property taxpayers could get break on penalty, interest charges

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, once again is trying to win legislative approval for a property tax amnesty program aimed at helping homeowners and businesses struggling to pay the penalties and interest on their overdue property taxes.

Senate Bill 275 authorizes counties to waive interest and penalties accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2021, if the property owner pays all the past and current property taxes and special assessments due on their land by May 1, 2022.

Melton previously won overwhelming Senate support for similar county tax amnesty programs in 2019 and 2020, only to see the legislation fail to advance out of the House Ways and Means Committee.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy wasted little time in voting 12 to 0 to forward Melton’s latest proposal to the full Senate for a decision next week on sending it to the House.

“Hopefully I’ll get everybody’s support again,” Melton said. “This is a great bill that will help our communities, our counties and local municipalities by waiving the interest and penalties for a small window of time to allow folks to pay the principal that they owe on their delinquent property taxes.”