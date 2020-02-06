You are the owner of this article.
Delinquent property taxpayers could be excused from paying penalties, interest
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Delinquent property taxpayers could be excused from paying penalties, interest

Senators OK interest and penalties amnesty for delinquent property taxpayers

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, speaks Tuesday at the Indiana Senate about his proposal authorizing county councils to temporarily waive interest and penalties on some delinquent property taxpayers. Senate Bill 435 was approved 47-2 and now goes to the House.

 iga.in.gov screenshot

Homeowners and businesses unable to come up with the money needed to cover the penalties and interest on their unpaid property taxes soon may be able to take advantage of a tax amnesty program.

The Indiana Senate voted 47-2 Tuesday for Senate Bill 435, authorizing counties to waive interest and penalties accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2020, if the property owner pays all the past and current property taxes and special assessments due on their land by May 1, 2021.

"Right now, the penalties and interest on delinquent property taxes are making it nearly impossible for Hoosiers to ever repay those fines," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the sponsor.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, Lake County has — by far — both the highest amount of unpaid property taxes in the state at $107.4 million, and is owed the most in penalties and interest at nearly $135.5 million.

State records show unpaid property taxes total $8 million in Porter County, which has assessed $2.2 million in interest and penalties. LaPorte County is awaiting payment of $8.8 million in taxes for which it has imposed $4.1 million in penalties and interest.

Melton said if the amnesty program becomes law, and a county council chooses to participate, the county likely would lose some penalty and interest revenue it might otherwise receive, but it also would get a lot of delinquent parcels back on the tax rolls.

"It's time we help make sure Hoosiers can again be in good standing with their taxes," Melton said.

Melton won unanimous Senate approval for a similar proposal during the 2019 legislative session. But it subsequently failed to advance out of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The legislation is likely to have a better shot at passing the House this year, since it is sponsored by a popular Republican lawmaker — state Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville — in the Republican-controlled chamber.

