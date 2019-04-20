ST JOHN — The buildings on the east side of U.S. 41 at West 96th Place have been leveled, readying the site for the Shops 96 development.
Developer Bruce Boyer, of Boyer Properties, attended Wednesday night’s Plan Commission special meeting and presented a site plan review, which included a final drawing and details of the first building on Lot 2 of the project.
The brick and limestone building will be home to the St. John Malt Brothers Brewing in addition to other commercial tenants.
More parking spots, patios and a drive-thru lane with a carryout window are featured as part of the building.
Boyer also presented a site lighting plan, highlighting the fixtures in front of the building on the sidewalk and along the 96th parking lot. All of those will match what is being installed on 96th Avenue.
“We want the look of the boulevard on 96th to carry over into the lots,” Boyer said.
Commission member Paul Panczuk said he would like to see bike racks added to the site.
Boyer agreed to have them installed.
Now that the commission reviewed plans for Shops 96 Lot 2, a permit can be drawn, and construction of the first buildings in the development can begin.
All that remains in the area is the former Standard Lumber site and the current site of Malt Brothers Brewing at 9575 Wicker Ave. The lumber site will eventually be demolished once the brewery moves into its larger location as part of the 171,000-square-foot commercial development.
In a recent post on his official Councilman Facebook page, Plan Commission President Mike Forbes said he has met with representatives from the company that owns the long-vacant and blighted Kmart building in St. John.
He said representatives met with the company working on the Shops 96 project.
“Just to be clear, no commitment was made to tear down the Kmart building although it was made clear several times in the discussion that this was desirable,” Forbes said. “The representative mentioned that he would be attending the upcoming Restaurant and Retail Convention and would be discussing the marketability of the Kmart property with attendees. In the end this is a positive step toward improvements on this property.”