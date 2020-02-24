4 Democratic candidates under fire

CROWN POINT — Four Democrats seeking election to Lake County government may be disqualified from the quest for public office before the first vote is cast this spring.

The Lake County elections board is being asked to remove them from the May 5 Democratic primary ballot: Liliana Cruz, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Lourdes Munoz-Hicks as candidates for the 3rd District Lake County Commissioner as well as John W. Johnson as a candidate for county recorder.

The first three are East Chicago residents challenging incumbent Commissioner Michael Repay's reelection. He is seeking his third four-year term as one of county government’s three top executive officials.

Patrick Sean Irwin of Griffith, who lives within the 3rd Commissioners’ district and an apparent ally of Repay, is challenging the trio’s right to be on the ballot, claiming they submitted false or incomplete documents when they registered with county election officials in recent weeks.

Alfredo Estrada, a Merrillville attorney representing Irwin and who does work for county government, alleges in the complaint he filed on Irwin’s behalf that Cruz is ineligible to run as a Democrat this spring because she has no legal affiliation with the party.