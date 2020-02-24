4 Democratic candidates under fire

CROWN POINT — Four Democrats seeking election to Lake County government may be disqualified from the quest for public office before the first vote is cast this spring.
The Lake County elections board is being asked to remove them from the May 5 Democratic primary ballot: Liliana Cruz, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Lourdes Munoz-Hicks as candidates for the 3rd District Lake County Commissioner as well as John W. Johnson as a candidate for county recorder.
The first three are East Chicago residents challenging incumbent Commissioner Michael Repay's reelection. He is seeking his third four-year term as one of county government’s three top executive officials.
Patrick Sean Irwin of Griffith, who lives within the 3rd Commissioners’ district and an apparent ally of Repay, is challenging the trio’s right to be on the ballot, claiming they submitted false or incomplete documents when they registered with county election officials in recent weeks.
Alfredo Estrada, a Merrillville attorney representing Irwin and who does work for county government, alleges in the complaint he filed on Irwin’s behalf that Cruz is ineligible to run as a Democrat this spring because she has no legal affiliation with the party.
State election law gives political parties authority to control who may claim party membership and run for election under the party’s trademark.
A candidate must prove his party affiliation through one of two ways — having cast a ballot for that party’s candidates in the more recent previous primary or getting permission from the party’s county chairman to run for office. Estrada claims Cruz didn’t vote as a Democrat in the last Democratic primary election and didn’t get permission from Jim Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Party chairman, to run as a Democrat.
Estrada alleges Ortiz didn’t legally establish his Democratic party affiliation either because he failed to check one of two boxes on his candidate form declaring he voted as a Democrat previously or had the party chairman’s permission to run.
Estrada alleges Munoz-Hicks is ineligible to run because she failed to initial her signature on a state election form as required by state law.
Estrada also represents Glenn I. Johnson, one of seven Democratic candidates running for Lake County recorder.
Glenn Johnson and Estrada claim John W. Johnson should be tossed from the ballot on grounds he failed to file a candidate document declaring his economic interests in 2019.
The form is a public disclosure of the candidate’s and the candidate’s spouse’s connections employers or any other businesses that could conflict with the public interest of the public office the candidate is seeking to win.
The election board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hold hearings on all challenges to candidates in the spring primary.