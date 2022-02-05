Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy

HIGHLAND — Michael Griffin hopes he can live up to a Latin saying that translates to “the work proves the craftsman.”

Griffin, 62, longtime Highland clerk-treasurer, was elected by a Lake County Democratic caucus Saturday to fill the vacancy left by the retirement earlier this year by 1st District state Sen. Frank Mrvan.

Of the 79 possible votes, Griffin outpolled challenger Martin Del Rio 48-31.

“I’m still getting my head around it,” Griffin said after a victory hug from wife Christina. “I have my experience, but now I have a lot to work on.”

Pending a swearing-in, Griffin said he is ready to head to Indianapolis on Monday. This is a critical time downstate, he added, as Hoosier lawmakers have reached the midway point of the session. Now, he noted, bills have passed from the House to the Senate, and he wants to learn as much as possible.

Mrvan, D-Hammond, announced Jan. 11 he was retiring from the Senate, effective immediately, after 39 years of representing Hammond and neighboring communities. Mrvan, 88, is the father of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Lake County Democratic Chairman James Wieser praised the senior Mrvan as the “epitome of public service,” whose “concern was always the people.”

Griffin, recalling his days as a student legislative assistant to Congressman Adam Benjamin, learned from the late lawmaker that his job was to “serve all the people,” including those who don’t like him and those, including children, who don’t have a voice.

Griffin is a public finance expert and instructor at Indiana University Northwest’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Having served as Highland clerk-treasurer since 1992, he said his efforts have saved the town’s taxpayers money.

Del Rio is also a Highland resident and regional coordinator for the Warrior Care Transition Program. An Iraq combat veteran, he said his military experience has prepared him to tackle such issues as veteran homelessness, opioid addiction, education benefits and unemployment.

Veterans, Del Rio said, “deserve better service.”

He added, “The time is now, to move forward ... with boldness.”

Griffin will finish the nine months remaining in Mrvan’s four-year term. The General Assembly is due to adjourn for the year on or before March 14.

The current 1st District includes south Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer and Schererville. District boundaries were altered last year by the General Assembly as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process to account for population shifts following the U.S. Census.

The new 1st Senate District moved a bit south and now encompasses all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and the southwestern portion of Merrillville.

“Even with boundaries changing in coming elections,” Griffin stated, “if chosen, I will long remember to serve not just the people of Senate District 1, but this region as well. I am ready to serve with your vote today.”

Both Griffin and Del Rio also have filed to run in the May 3 Democratic primary election for a full, four-year term in the Senate representing the new 1st District. The winner in that primary will face Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, in the general election.

Under Indiana law, a caucus of Highland Democratic precinct committeemen will meet in the next month or so to select a new clerk-treasurer to finish Griffin’s term that expires at the end of 2023. Griffin said Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Janice Figueroa will serve as the town’s interim clerk-treasurer until a permanent officeholder is selected.

Times Staff Writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.

