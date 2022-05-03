Democratic nomination for Lake County auditor chosen

Peggy Holinga-Katona won the Democratic nomination for Lake County auditor, whose task is to oversee $1.3 billion in public funds.

Eduardo Fontanez and Katona vied for the nomination, with Katona claiming more than 75% of the votes Tuesday night.

"This was probably my toughest race yet," she said.

Katona, a longtime financial administrator, held the position of auditor for the county from 2006 to 2014.

Fontanez is a Hammond attorney who has been in the legal field since 2002.

Katona said the race was tough due to the criticisms and claims exchanged between her and Fontanez.

Fontanez previously criticized the county auditor's office, referencing state audit reports regarding errors made by county bookkeepers, fiscal officers and billing clerks. Katona has said the audit discrepancies were minor and the county's finances are sound. Katona had criticized Fontanez for a personal active bankruptcy due to medical bills, credit card bills, delinquent taxes and other debt, as well as his being previously reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court. However, he refuted those were isolated indiscretions that should not be held against him in his pursuance of the nomination.

Fontanez's anti-nepotism campaign message stated, "Stop the musical chairs," in which he said Katona and her family have been monopolizing public office in Lake County for decades, including her mother and father, who served as county treasurers.

"I don't call it musical chairs," Katona said. "These are just two financial offices that go hand in hand because so much is intertwined between the auditor's and treasurer's offices. It takes deep institutional knowledge that you can't gain overnight."

Before this 2022 election, Katona won six elections, and she has had no losses since 1998. Her endorsements included Democratic precinct organizations in Schererville, St. John, Dyer, Hobart and Lake Station and Gary as well as area unions and the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

Fontanez's endorsements included the East Chicago Democratic Party Precinct Organization.

Katona said she looks forward to working alongside John Petalas, who won the nomination for Lake County Treasurer.

"I ran again because I enjoy being an office-holder," Katona said. "I like working with numbers and working with taxpayers to solve problems or work out issues. I want to see where we can make changes for the positive. It's important that the county has knowledgeable members who know the inner workings, have the experience and the financial background."

