PORTAGE — It was a good night for Democrats running for seats on the city council.
Incumbent council members Patrick Clem, D-2nd, and Scott Williams, D-3rd, appeared to win their races.
Also victorious were Brian Gulley, D-4th; Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, and Democrats Ferdinand Alvarez and Debbie Podgorski in the at-large race.
Democrat Collin Czilli was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the 5th District.
"I appreciate the confidence voters had in me," Williams said. "I look forward to serving them the next four years."
Williams, 71, who started and heads up an educational and training company for small businesses, said long-range financial stability has to be the priority for the city.
"The taxpayers deserve, and must insist, that the city operates within its means," he said. "New dollars cannot be spent, or committed to be spent, that the city does not have or expect to receive through its various revenue sources."
Clem, 54, who works for U.S. Steel and is a member of United Steelworkers Local 1014, said public safety is his primary issue.
Gulley, 33, is a union autoworker at Ford's Chicago assembly plant.
"My top priority would have to be restoring professionalism and decorum to city government," he said. "Everything we need to accomplish as a city, from living within our budget to being more transparent, can only be done if we work together and respect one another."
Hurst, 52, is a radiographer at Portage Community Hospital, who said her priority is to "Reach out to my District, Listen to my District, Speak for my District!"
Alvarez, 29, is a recent law school graduate studying for his Indiana Bar Exam, who said his top priorities are public safety, responsible growth and fiscal responsibility.
Podgorski, 54, is the operations manager and owner of DJ's Guns & Gunsmithing, who said fiscal responsibility and transparency are among her top priorities.
"We must live within our means outside of a major emergency," she said. "The city cannot continue to afford spending money outside of the approved budget by the City Council in the way that it has been done recently and in the past. We will never be able to get ahead if we continue on this 'Rob Peter to pay Paul' mentality."
Republicans Austin Bonta and Victoria Gresham were in the running for the at-large seat.
Others losing Tuesday night were Republican Dennis Wells in the 1st District, Green Party candidate Michael Cooper in the 2nd District, Republican Antonio C. Gutierrez in the 3rd District and Republican incumbent William Fekete in the 4th District.