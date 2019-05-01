HEBRON — Clerk-Treasurer Alan Kirkpatrick faces a primary challenge from fellow Democrat and former Clerk-Treasurer Jamie Uzelac.
Kirkpatrick, who is an architect born in 1961, said he was appointed to the seat in May 2017.
He is a member of Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers.
Uzelac, who is 60, said she currently works for Porter County government.
She had served as Hebron's clerk-treasurer from 2004 to 2007. She said she also worked two years in the clerk's office and 10 years as the secretary in the town's public works department.
"My top goal is to get the finances in order and to straighten out the budget line items so departments know what they have and the Town knows where they stand with the budget," Uzelac said.
"If elected, my goal is to bring fiscal responsibility back to the Clerk's office," she said.
Kirkpatrick said his top goals include assisting the next administration "in making sound decisions for the future."
He also intends to continue upgrading town government technology, communications, programs, systems, and controls.
"Love this town," he said when asked what else he wants voters to know about him. "Love the people. Hebron has so much potential."
There is currently no Republican candidate in the running for the clerk-treasurer's seat.