Democrats seek special legislative session to tackle COVID-19, racial inequality

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said he would focus in a special session on enacting laws to ban police chokeholds, racial profiling and no-knock warrants, as a first step toward addressing what Melton contends is systemic racism in Indiana's criminal justice system.

"Instead of prioritizing these issues, and showing unequivocally that our state believes that black lives do matter, Indiana has failed to take any meaningful, immediate actions," Melton said.

"There is no time to wait. These proposals must be advanced as soon as possible because it's not an exaggeration when we say that lives are on the line."

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said calling the Legislature back into session also would provide a needed check on the Holcomb administration as it prepares to spend some $2.5 billion in federal coronavirus assistance funds by the end of the year.

"To have six, seven, eight guys in a room talking about it — without any input from the representatives of the people of the state of Indiana — is just wrong," Tallian said.

The governor did not directly respond when asked whether he has any intention of bringing the General Assembly back to the Statehouse in August.