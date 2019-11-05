SCHERERVILLE — Two new members are set to join the Schererville Town Council next year, with Democrats likely to maintain their 3-2 majority on the town's governing body.
Unofficial results show first-time Democratic candidate Robin Arvanitis narrowly defeated incumbent Republican David DeJong in Ward 1, while Republican Caleb Johnson looks to have outpolled Democrat Vanessa Welty in the Ward 5 open seat contest.
In Ward 3, Democratic Councilman Rob Guetzloff is poised to extend his 20-year tenure serving the town after tallying slightly more votes than Republican Peggi Calderaro, according to unofficial results.
The councilmen representing Wards 2 and 4, Republican Kevin Connelly and Democratic Council President Tom Schmitt, were elected last year.
It was a festive atmosphere at Andorra Banquets and Catering as Schererville Democrats added up the precinct-by-precinct totals and realized Arvanitis, the manager of Patti's All American gymnastics and dance center, and Guetzloff would win.
Standing at the front of the large room, Arvanitis profusely thanked the more than 100 Democratic town leaders and campaign volunteers for believing in her and uniting behind her campaign theme: "Together We Can."
"Boy was that true of this campaign. Everything that was done was done together," Arvanitis said. "I'd like that to follow through for the next four years: 'Together we can.'"
A few blocks south on Indianapolis Boulevard, the enthusiasm was a bit more subdued in the Ciao Bella banquet room, where Schererville Republicans gathered in the hope of retaking control of the Town Council.
But Johnson, an attorney currently employed by Lake County, cracked a smile as the votes started adding up in his favor, nearly four years to the day after he first tried to win the Ward 5 council seat.
"I'm happy with those numbers," Johnson said. "I'm feeling like I did what I needed to do to run a good campaign. I've had good support throughout the whole campaign, and I've really appreciated that."
Back at Andorra, Welty took her defeat in stride. She joked that maybe it just takes two tries to win the Ward 5 council seat and pledged that she's going to stay involved in Schererville Democratic politics in case her turn comes in four more years.
"Even though I didn't win, I feel like I contributed to their victories," Welty said, pointing to other Democrats in room, including current Ward 5 Councilman Mike Troxell, who was elected Schererville clerk-treasurer. "So I'm totally cool with that."
"And now I get to go about my normal life and you guys can be the whipping boys and girls. But I want you to know, I will behind you 100%, working behind the scenes."
Sitting at Ciao Bella, Calderaro said she was excited at how many people came out to vote, even though it looked like a few more of them voted for Guetzloff than her.
"I think that says a lot. I think it means people are ready for some change," said Calderaro, the first female Schererville police officer and former town police commander. "Whatever happens I'll live with it, and just try to do my best."