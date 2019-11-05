LAKE STATION — The City Council will be an all Democrat panel in 2020, and members say they want to help bring positive change to the community.
Democrats Dewey Lemley and Jason Pedroza were the apparent victors for the two council at-large seats. They faced Republican Randall Alexander Sr.
In the 1st District race, Democrat Councilman Neil Anderson defeated Republican Randall Alexander Jr.
Unofficial results had Democrat Fred Williams retaining the 3rd District seat following a win over Republican Kathy Caldwell.
“I’m really pleased,” Lemley said of Tuesday’s outcome.
He said he will do what’s best for the city, and he believes he will “be a major asset” for the council and Lake Station.
“We need a lot of help,” said Lemley, a former mayor, parks superintendent and public services superintendent.
One of his main priorities is addressing Lake Station’s debt.
Pedroza said he’s anxious to start serving.
“I’m ready for Jan. 1,” he said.
Pedroza said economic development, financial stability and unifying the community are among his goals.
After serving nearly four years as an at-large councilman, Anderson decided to seek the 1st District seat to “represent the area where I was born and raised.”
“I’m super excited,” Anderson said Tuesday night.
He expects operations to run smoother in Lake Station following the $20 million sale of the water system.
“Running on all cylinders,” Anderson said.
Besides improving city services, Anderson hopes to enhance Lake Station parks and “get things cleaned up” in the community.
Williams said he is looking forward to collaborating with the other council members to bring growth to Lake Station.
“Happy to be working together,” said Williams, who is serving his first term on the council.
Williams said Lake Station’s financial situation is “looking to be a lot better” with the water utility acquisition finalized.
“More breathing room,” he said.
Public safety is among his top priorities. Williams said it’s possible funding from the water sale could help purchase needed equipment for Lake Station’s first responders.
Williams said there are many streets in need of repair in Lake Station, and he will focus on infrastructure improvements.
Williams said he would pursue parks enhancements and other projects to enhance the city.