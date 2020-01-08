State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, speaks Tuesday to the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law about his proposal to bar certain former juvenile delinquents from possessing a gun until reaching age 26 or 28. Senate Bill 16 was approved 8-0 by the panel and now goes to the full chamber.
Hoosier lawmakers are considering restricting access to guns for certain individuals after spending years consistently loosening Indiana's gun ownership standards and rules for carrying handguns in public.
Senate Bill 16 would prohibit any person deemed a juvenile delinquent for using a gun in an act that would be classified as a serious violent felony if committed by an adult from possessing a gun until reaching age 26 or 28, depending on the severity of the act.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, the sponsor, said the legislation aims to align Indiana's juvenile statutes with its adult criminal code to ensure juveniles with a history of misusing guns aren't able to go out and purchase one on their 18th birthday.
"We do know that the adult brain isn't really fully formed until about age 25, and these youngsters have already demonstrated their inability to even maintain and manage the use of an illegal firearm in a legal and lawful manner — and certainly they might need a little more time," Bohacek said.
The gun restriction would apply to juveniles who commit what for adults would be the crimes of murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery, child molesting, arson, burglary, stalking, drug dealing, gang intimidation and similar serious violent felonies.
A juvenile would be barred from possessing a gun until age 26 if the adult criminal equivalent is a Level 3 through Level 6 felony, or age 28 if the crime is among the worst of the worst as a Level 1 or Level 2 felony.
Bohacek said he believes his legislation will make Indiana schools and communities safer by ensuring dangerous juveniles aren't able to obtain guns as soon as they become adults.
That thinking resonated with Brian Cross, of Noblesville Stands Together, a parent group formed in the wake of the May 25, 2018, shooting that injured a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis.
Cross said if this proposed law is not enacted, the student perpetrator of the Noblesville school shooting could get his juvenile record expunged upon turning 18 and immediately go out and buy a gun.
"This particular bill is important to us, in our community, also in the state of Indiana and as a parent," Cross said.
"This closes a loophole that currently affects many different juvenile delinquents as they move forward in the juvenile court system into the adult court system — if they are a habitual offender with a violent crime."
The measure also is supported by Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. But the Indiana Public Defender Council is concerned about creating a new crime without fully understanding the potential unintended consequences.
Under the plan, it would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine, if a former juvenile delinquent illegally acquires a gun, while it already is a Level 4 felony, punishable by up to 12 years in prison, if a similarly restricted former adult offender gets a gun.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said she might try to revise the proposal in coming weeks to iron out that disparity.
As is, the legislation was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.
It now goes to the full Senate for possible revision and a decision on whether to advance it to the Republican-controlled House.
