Developer petitioning for variance to build Crown Point apartment community

CROWN POINT — A developer is set to seek a variance from the Crown Point Zoning Appeals on Monday.

Edward Rose Properties, Inc., is seeking a special use variance to allow a multi-family apartment community in a B-3 business zone.

The complex would be located at 10601 Delaware Parkway, according to a copy of the meeting agenda and a public hearing notice.

The proposed complex would be located near the new Hampton Inn hotel, which is slated to open this summer, as well as a future Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute orthopedic facility set to open in May.

The petitioner is listed as Edward Rose Properties, Inc., a privately held company that is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to its LinkedIn profile, which lists the business as Edward Rose & Sons.

Indiana secretary of state records also show the company as Edward Rose Properties, LLC.