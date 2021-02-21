Developer petitioning for variance to build Crown Point apartment community

CROWN POINT — A developer is set to seek a variance from the Crown Point Zoning Appeals on Monday.
Edward Rose Properties, Inc., is seeking a special use variance to allow a multi-family apartment community in a B-3 business zone.
The complex would be located at 10601 Delaware Parkway, according to a copy of the meeting agenda and a public hearing notice.
The proposed complex would be located near the new Hampton Inn hotel, which is slated to open this summer, as well as a future Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute orthopedic facility set to open in May.
The petitioner is listed as Edward Rose Properties, Inc., a privately held company that is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to its LinkedIn profile, which lists the business as Edward Rose & Sons.
Indiana secretary of state records also show the company as Edward Rose Properties, LLC.
Its LinkedIn profile states the family-owned company, established 100 years ago, aims to provide, "modest to brand new luxury apartment communities throughout the Midwest and surrounding states."
According to its website, Edward Rose & Sons has three apartment communities in the Region, including Mallard Bay Apartments in Crown Point and Brickshire Apartments and Huntington Cove Apartments, both in Merrillville.
The meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607136139. The link is subject to change and will be posted on www.crownpoint.in.gov, if the link changes.