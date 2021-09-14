Developer pitches business park on corner of I-65, US 231 in Crown Point

Commissioners Scott Evorik and Laura Sauerman, who also serve on the Crown Point City Council, said they would want to see a nice entryway into the business park.

"I'm also in favor of this concept. There are business parks that lean more toward the industrial, that tend to end up being concrete jungles, which I would not be thrilled to have an entryway ... the first impression of our city," Sauerman said. "And there are business parks that are stunning with green spaces, still large parking lots and still industrial-type buildings."

Ban said the goal isn't to build a concrete jungle.

Commissioner Richard Day said the proposed location is a good site for the development.

"The fact that 65 basically breaks up residential from this makes it a lot easier to view this as a really good, solid project for us," Day said. "We're running out of space here, so we're limited on what we can do, as far as development."

Following the meeting, Ban said he expects the rezoning to move forward in the next 30 to 60 days, with construction eyed for the third quarter of 2022.