Developer withdraws request to build Crown Point apartment complex

CROWN POINT — An apartment complex seeking to move into the city has packed up its proposal.
During a Monday evening Crown Point City Council meeting, Tim Kuiper, an attorney representing developer Edward Rose Properties, Inc., requested to withdraw the complex proposal after the Council denied deferring the matter.
Kuiper said the developer was seeking to delay a decision on the proposal to the council's April 5 meeting to address questions raised by Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) members and residents.
"Typically, we'd have more than a week between the BZA meeting and then the council meeting, but because of the way that these meetings fell, it was just barely a week," Kuiper said.
The Council denied the request 5-2, with Council President Scott Evorik and Councilman Zack Bryan, D-at large, voting to defer the matter.
After the deferral request was denied, Kuiper asked the petition be withdrawn altogether.
The council unanimously approved Kuiper's request, removing the apartment community from Monday evening's agenda altogether.
Kuiper was not immediately available for further comment.
During a BZA meeting last week, the Board sent an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council to grant a special use variance for the 267-unit luxury apartment complex.
The proposed location of the development was 10601 Delaware Parkway, in the Beacon Hill Development, near the futures sites for a Hampton Inn hotel and a Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute orthopedic facility.
The proposal was walloped by meeting attendees, the majority of whom didn't want to see the apartment complex constructed and spoke out against the project.