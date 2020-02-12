Discussions continue about community center project

MERRILLVILLE — When Merrillville’s new community center opens, town residents might have the opportunity to use the fitness center there at no cost.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a chairman of the Community Center Project Committee, made the proposal to allow Merrillville’s citizens to access that area for free.
“Somebody’s going to have to convince me (otherwise),” Pettit said.
He said the council authorized $24 million in bonds to fund the ongoing construction of the new facility, and taxpayer money will help repay that debt.
The council hasn’t yet set the fee schedule for the variety of offerings that will be available at the community center, which is on pace to open in early 2021, but the town likely will charge user fees to nonresidents using the fitness center.
“This is a discussion the rest of us need to have,” Pettit said of the potential rates at the center.
Besides the exercise area, the facility on Broadway near 66th Place will feature a rock climbing wall, athletic leagues and a variety of programming.
There will be separate fees for those activities, and residents wouldn’t be exempt from those, Pettit said.
Although officials are discussing rates for the community center, it isn’t the main objective for the committee.
“The first focus of this committee will be funding the operating fund,” Pettit said.
In addition to generating money through fees from memberships, programs, events and rentals of the multi-purpose space, town officials are pursuing another method to cover operational costs.
Presentations have been created to seek donations for naming rights of the building as well as the different areas of the facility, such as the basketball courts, walking track, rock climbing wall, offices and community rooms.
The building, basketball courts and walking track are expected to have the largest amounts, and Merrillville is planning to have one-on-one meetings with potential donors for those areas.
“We can’t waste any time whatsoever,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a chairman of the Community Center Project Committee, said of scheduling meetings.
Town officials want to have the donations secured well before the community center opens.
Pettit said the naming rights for the larger donation areas could be permanent and the lower-level locations could be on a five-year basis.
As officials contemplate naming rights for the building, they also are considering selling a three-acre parcel of the Broadway property for a private development that will compliment the community center.
The committee sent a recommendation to the council to act on a resolution seeking bids for the lot. The council could vote on the resolution during its Tuesday meeting.
The minimum price for the property would be about $29,000 per acre. The facility that would be constructed on the land must be at least 40,000 square feet.
Council President Rick Bella questioned why Merrillville would place restrictions on the building size and the use of the site.
“We have to be comfortable with the people we are doing business with,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.
Money from the sale would go to the Broadway tax increment financing district because TIF money was used to acquire the land for the community center project.
Besides the proceeds from the sale, Merrillville also would benefit because the land would return to the tax roll.
Town leaders have said a volleyball club has expressed interest in that property to build a facility for volleyball training and tournaments.