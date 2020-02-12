Discussions continue about community center project

MERRILLVILLE — When Merrillville’s new community center opens, town residents might have the opportunity to use the fitness center there at no cost.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a chairman of the Community Center Project Committee, made the proposal to allow Merrillville’s citizens to access that area for free.

“Somebody’s going to have to convince me (otherwise),” Pettit said.

He said the council authorized $24 million in bonds to fund the ongoing construction of the new facility, and taxpayer money will help repay that debt.

The council hasn’t yet set the fee schedule for the variety of offerings that will be available at the community center, which is on pace to open in early 2021, but the town likely will charge user fees to nonresidents using the fitness center.

“This is a discussion the rest of us need to have,” Pettit said of the potential rates at the center.

Besides the exercise area, the facility on Broadway near 66th Place will feature a rock climbing wall, athletic leagues and a variety of programming.

There will be separate fees for those activities, and residents wouldn’t be exempt from those, Pettit said.