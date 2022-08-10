Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values

Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top.

For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of a taxpayer petition for state review of all the land values in Lake County.

Taxpayers Andy Young and Jim Nowacki, two land speculators who each own dozens of Lake County properties, including many empty or abandoned Gary parcels, urged the DLGF to use its statutory authority to modify or disapprove of the property assessments calculated by the Calumet Township and Lake County assessors.

Young claimed the land order setting out the assessments failed to follow state law and must be set aside.

He also said many of the assessments are too high, inconsistent or based on antiquated neighborhood divisions and should be revised on that basis by DLGF.

"The assessed values far exceed any market value in almost all possible cases," said Young, a resident of Wadsworth, Illinois. "One neighborhood with bombed out buildings and burned out hulks has a base rate twice that where people are living and have utilities."

Nowacki, meanwhile, suggested a conspiracy is afoot between the mayor of Gary, the Lake County assessor and the Calumet Township assessor, all of whom are Black, to misuse property assessments and the tax sale system to "steal" property from Black Gary residents and transfer it to their "rich white friends."

"That's not only illegal, that's immoral too," said Nowacki, who is white.

Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman and Edward Gholson Sr., of the Calumet Township assessor's office, both rejected the allegations put forth by Young and Nowacki.

They said their assessments of properties in Lake County and Calumet Township followed the proper procedures and there's no need for the DLGF to intervene.

Gholson also noted Young and Nowacki have no evidence of valuation errors, only their opinions.

"We are following procedure," Gholson said. "We have complied with the standards associated with the land values."

More than 100 Lake County property owners signed the petition required for DLGF to hold a public hearing. But besides Young and Nowacki just one other taxpayer spoke during the 75-minute online forum.

Joslyn Kelly, a residential and business property owner in Gary and Merrillville, said she has no problem with the property assessment process and believes all the rules and regulations have been followed.

However, she alleged Young and Nowacki are contributing to blight in north Lake County by not paying their property taxes, failing to maintain their properties and seeking to undermine funding for local governments as part of an effort to "create and sustain havoc."

Jennifer Thuma, DLGF deputy general counsel, said that officials already have begun evaluating the Lake County land order and that the agency plans to issue comprehensive findings and conclusions in coming months.