Dispute between Porter County officials could wind up in court

Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder said as a Republican who supports lower property taxes, he likes the concept behind newly approved state legislation aimed at protecting taxpayers from immediate hikes in land assessments following a successful appeal.

But he is so concerned about the way it was carried out by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, that he is considering taking legal action.

"Ed Soliday has continued to spread lies about me (to your paper and others), and I have met with local attorneys to ponder all of my legal options," Snyder said. "What he has accused me of, altering his sales disclosure form and stirring up trouble, is absolutely false."

Part of what Snyder referred to was the discovery that Soliday had been claiming a homestead credit on two residences at the same time. The error was blamed on the county auditor's office, and Soliday later repaid the difference.

"I’m not going to cheat for $9,000 as a public figure, my God," Soliday has said.

Snyder said, "I had nothing to do with this whatsoever as he claimed to (another paper) and The Times. I do not believe the auditor made a mistake either."

Snyder said a sales disclosure signed by Soliday claims he did not have another homestead to vacate.