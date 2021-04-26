Dispute between Porter County officials could wind up in court

Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder said as a Republican who supports lower property taxes, he likes the concept behind newly approved state legislation aimed at protecting taxpayers from immediate hikes in land assessments following a successful appeal.
But he is so concerned about the way it was carried out by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, that he is considering taking legal action.
"Ed Soliday has continued to spread lies about me (to your paper and others), and I have met with local attorneys to ponder all of my legal options," Snyder said. "What he has accused me of, altering his sales disclosure form and stirring up trouble, is absolutely false."
Part of what Snyder referred to was the discovery that Soliday had been claiming a homestead credit on two residences at the same time. The error was blamed on the county auditor's office, and Soliday later repaid the difference.
"I’m not going to cheat for $9,000 as a public figure, my God," Soliday has said.
Snyder said, "I had nothing to do with this whatsoever as he claimed to (another paper) and The Times. I do not believe the auditor made a mistake either."
Snyder said a sales disclosure signed by Soliday claims he did not have another homestead to vacate.
"That is where his problem began," Snyder said.
The legislation in question, House Enrolled Act 1166, was sponsored by Soliday and bars a county assessor from immediately hiking a property tax assessment the property owner successfully challenged at the county or state assessment appeals board in the prior tax year.
Soliday told the House Ways and Means Committee about one person to whom it happened that later was identified as Valparaiso resident Chuck Williams, who is treasurer of the Indiana Republican Party and a major donor to organizations supporting GOP candidates.
Soliday said a parking lot owned by the Valparaiso real estate developer was consistently assessed at $30,000 until the assessment jumped to $110,000 in 2016, spurring Williams to appeal.
According to Soliday, prior to completing the appeals process, Williams reached an agreement with the Porter County assessor's office on a $50,000 valuation — but “one month later it was reappraised at $111,000.”
“All we want is fairness, and we want a system that delivers it,” Soliday said.
Snyder said the legislation aimed at "bad assessors" was based on falsehoods.
"This bill is a slap in the face to the hardworking men and women of the assessor's office, and at no time has any taxpayer been targeted with an increased assessment," Snyder said. "There are many cases that we can carry forward property assessment settlements year to year, there are other times we can't. Ed's bill does nothing to solve the problem it has only complicated the matter."
The legislation in question was approved 68-29 by the Republican-controlled House and 38-11 in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday, just before state lawmakers adjourned their annual session until autumn.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the plan into law by the end of the month.
It will take effect for the tax year beginning Jan. 1.
Times Staff Writer Dan Carden contributed to this story.