VALPARAISO — About 18 campaign workers and supporters of Democratic mayoral candidate Bill Durnell braved the rainy weather to get a bit of a pep talk from former Senator Joe Donnelly on Friday.
Standing in from of a handmade election countdown sign noting 25 days left to the election, Donnelly, who easily won the vote of city residents in his failed bid for re-election against Mike Braun last November, said, "I'm really excited about being here. I feel like I'm back with friends."
Donnelly said Durnell, who is running against Republican Councilman Matt Murphy, is not worried about whether something is a Republican or Democratic issue, only about whether something is the right thing to do.
"He's in the race to do the right thing for the right reason and make sure Valparaiso has a great future. This race is about you and your family, and that's what Bill is for."
He predicted the election will not be won by the person with the most cash or campaign ads and signs, but by the one who works the hardest knocking on doors and making phone calls.
"There's a lot of work involved, but think how much your children's future is worth," Donnelly said. "Knock on as many doors as you can and make as many call as you can, and, when you do, I'm living proof, you can win elections."
You have free articles remaining.
Durnell told the group, "I'm in the race to make sure Valparaiso remains a vibrant city. We want to open the city to more voices and work with the neighborhoods."
Durnell said he saw the former senator, whom he first met at the 2018 state convention, was coming to town and asked him to stop at the campaign office, almost directly across the street from City Hall.
"We're trying to get the people excited about the election," he said. "There is a lot of excitement, but we need to maximize it all the way into November. We've got the numbers and the energy to pull it off."
For the first time in many years, the Democrats have a full slate of candidates for all the council races as well as for mayor.
Durnell said he has been working hard to prepare for the candidate forums, including one planned Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church sponsored by the Agenda for a Better Community, in an effort to get his message out to the voters. He hopes to focus more on getting back out into the neighborhoods now.