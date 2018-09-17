INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., wants the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone its planned vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Hoosier senator said Monday allegations that Kavanaugh may have sexually assaulted a teenage girl while in high school "are serious and merit further review."
"Given the nature of these allegations, and the number of outstanding questions, I believe the Judiciary Committee should hold off on Thursday’s scheduled vote," Donnelly said.
Both the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and Kavanaugh have said they are willing to appear before the Republican-led committee to testify about the alleged incident.
Ford told the Washington Post Sunday that Kavanaugh and a friend — both "stumbling drunk," she says — corralled her in a bedroom when she was around 15 and Kavanaugh was around 17.
She says Kavanaugh groped her over her clothes, grinded his body against hers and tried to take off her one-piece swimsuit and the outfit she wore over it. Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand when she tried to scream, she says, and escaped when the friend jumped on them.
Kavanaugh "categorically and unequivocally" denies the allegations, according to a statement issued by the White House.
A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a possible committee vote delay.
Young previously announced his support for Republican President Donald Trump's nomination of Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment on the nation's highest court.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.