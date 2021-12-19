Donnelly vows to strengthen U.S. partnership with Vatican as ambassador

"He worked hard to bring us together, Democrats and Republicans, in order to represent Hoosiers well," Coons said.

Coons also noted Donnelly is a "double domer" by virtue of his bachelor's and law degrees earned at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, as well as a devout, practicing Catholic in the mold of Biden.

"We send our very best around the world as diplomats, and when we send someone from the world of elected politics, sometimes there's a question about whether they also meet that test of being the best to represent us," Coons said.

"Joe, Senator Donnelly, is going to represent us at the Holy See, and like another friend of mine, former colleague, former senator, who bears the same name, Joe Donnelly is someone who has lived his faith."

"I have known Joe Donnelly to be a man who has been inspired by his faith to meet the needs of the world and his neighbors in the moment, and who has been sustained by his faith in both moments of joy and challenge. I think we will send our very best to the Holy See to represent us at the Vatican when we confirm Senator Joe Donnelly."