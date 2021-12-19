Donnelly vows to strengthen U.S. partnership with Vatican as ambassador

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., appears likely to be confirmed in the near future as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, the tiny European city-state that's home to Pope Francis and global headquarters for the Roman Catholic Church.
Last week, Donnelly received a warm welcome from his former Senate colleagues as he sat for questions before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which evaluates the president's ambassador nominees on behalf of the full Senate.
Donnelly told the panel he was honored to be nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden — the nation's second Catholic president — for the task of working with Vatican officials on behalf of the United States to tackle critical issues facing America and the world.
"If confirmed, I plan to bring the same public service ethic, collaborative mindset and focus on delivering for the American people that defined my time in Congress to the task of expanding and deepening our partnership with the Holy See," Donnelly said.
Specifically, Donnelly intends to focus first and foremost on ensuring the safety and security of Americans in the embassy and at the Vatican, while also working to promote peace and the release of political prisoners alongside the Vatican and Catholic organizations.
Donnelly additionally pledged to advocate for human rights, religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and protection for the natural environment. He vowed to try to bring an end to human trafficking and antisemitism.
"Promoting human rights and human dignity lies at the heart of the U.S.-Holy See partnership," Donnelly said. "With threats to human rights rising in many parts of the world, our cooperation with the Vatican is increasingly important."
Donnelly said in response to questions by committee members that he's eager to work with the Vatican to aid in the resettlement of refugees and to maintain friendly Vatican relations with the U.S. ally of Taiwan amid its low-level conflict with China.
The Democratic-led committee has not yet scheduled a vote on Donnelly's nomination. No panel member indicated any opposition to Donnelly's appointment during the hour-long hearing.
Endorsement by the committee, likely in early January, would send Donnelly's nomination to the full Senate for final approval.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Tuesday he's enthusiastically backing Donnelly — who represented Indiana in the Senate from 2013 to 2019 — in part because of Donnelly's commitment to bipartisanship that routinely was honored by the Lugar Center, a Washington, D.C. think tank named in memory of former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind.
"He worked hard to bring us together, Democrats and Republicans, in order to represent Hoosiers well," Coons said.
Coons also noted Donnelly is a "double domer" by virtue of his bachelor's and law degrees earned at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, as well as a devout, practicing Catholic in the mold of Biden.
"We send our very best around the world as diplomats, and when we send someone from the world of elected politics, sometimes there's a question about whether they also meet that test of being the best to represent us," Coons said.
"Joe, Senator Donnelly, is going to represent us at the Holy See, and like another friend of mine, former colleague, former senator, who bears the same name, Joe Donnelly is someone who has lived his faith."
"I have known Joe Donnelly to be a man who has been inspired by his faith to meet the needs of the world and his neighbors in the moment, and who has been sustained by his faith in both moments of joy and challenge. I think we will send our very best to the Holy See to represent us at the Vatican when we confirm Senator Joe Donnelly."
Prior to his Senate tenure, Donnelly served as congressman for eastern Porter County, LaPorte County and north-central Indiana from 2007 to 2013, and spent four years as a governing board member for Marian High School, a Catholic institution located in Mishawaka.