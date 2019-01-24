INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed Thomas J. Snow's two murder convictions for the brutal slayings of his parents at the family home in Lake County's West Creek Township.
Clifford Snow, 68, and Joyce Snow, 66, were bludgeoned and strangled to death in September 2013, according to court records.
Records show the bodies of the retired Hammond Morton High School shop teacher and his wife then rotted in the home for several weeks, wrapped in tarps and carpets, until police discovered them on Oct. 18, 2013.
Snow, 39, argued in his appeal that police violated his constitutional rights by breaking into the home, where he also lived, after police were called by Snow's sister in Missouri following an usually long stretch of no contact by her parents and officers observing other signs that things were amiss at the home.
In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court found there were sufficient exigent circumstances justifying the intrusion into the home, and held that police acted correctly by promptly exiting the home after the bodies were found and obtaining a warrant to search the entire residence.
Snow also challenged the sufficiency of the evidence used to convict him of murder. He said the case was built on circumstantial evidence that does not unerringly point to Snow as his parents' killer.
The appeals court said Snow's past comments about inheriting the family home, using his parents' checks and credit cards following their deaths, seemingly attempting to clean up the murder scene, repeatedly lying to neighbors about his parents' whereabouts and fleeing the state were sufficient evidence for a jury to find Snow guilty of the murders.
Snow was sentenced to 130 years in prison by Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas.
His earliest possible release date, assuming good behavior, is Oct. 8, 2080, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.