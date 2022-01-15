Dozens climb aboard May 3 Lake County ballot

CROWN POINT — Dozens are off and running as candidates in the May 3 Democratic Party and Republican Party primaries.
Some 76 have filed for county, township and town offices during the first 10 days of filing period. The candidates, with their party affiliation, include:
Lake Co. officials seeking reelection
Circuit Judge Marissa J. McDermott, D
Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter, D
Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, D
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., D
Assessor LaTonya Spearman, D
1st District Councilman David Hamm, D
2nd District Councilman Alfredo “Al” Menchaca, D
3rd District Councilman Charlie Brown, D
5th District Councilwoman Christine Cid, D
6th District Councilman Ted F. Bilski, D
7th District Councilman Christian J. Jorgensen, R
Township officials seeking reelection
Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson, D
Calumet Township Board Jacqueline “Jackie” Holmes, D
Cedar Creek Township Trustee Alice F. Dahl, R
Cedar Creek Township Board Dan L. Blankenship, R
Cedar Creek Township Board Randall Wietbrock, R
Center Township Assessor Joe Krnich, R
Center Township Trustee Paul L. Bremer, R
Center Township Board Anthony D. Pampalone, D
Center Township Board Kate Webster, R
Eagle Creek Township Trustee Rosemary Morrow, R
Hanover Township Trustee Kevin Toth, R
Hobart Township Board Mike Hannigan, D
Hobart Township Board Susan “Sue” Pelfrey, D
North Township Trustee Adrian A. Santos, D
North Township Board Peter Katic, D
North Township Board Lisa Salinas-Matonovich, D
Ross Township Assessor Angela Guernsey, D
Ross Township Trustee Joe Shudick, D
Ross Township Board Curtis “CP” Pearson, D
Ross Township Board Steven Minchuk, D
St. John Township Assessor Deborah “Debbie” A. Walters, R
St. John Township Trustee Cathy J. Lareau, R
St. John Board Lisa Williams Elder, R
West Creek Township Trustee Heidi Laub, R
West Creek Township Board Charles Kopas, R
West Creek Township Board Michael R. McIntire, R
West Creek Township Board Harold Mussman Jr., R
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner, R
Winfield Township Board Linda Eisenhauer, R
Winfield Township Board Sherry Gasparovic, R
Municipal officials seeking reelection
Cedar Lake 3rd Ward Town Councilwoman Julie Rivera, R
Dyer 2nd Ward Town Councilwoman Alicia Myers, D
Dyer 4th Ward Town Councilwoman Mary Tanis, R
Dyer 5th Ward Town Councilman Steven “Steve” H. Kramer, D
Lowell 2nd Ward Town Councilman Todd R. Angerman, R
Lowell 4th Ward Town Councilman Shane Tucker, R
St. John 3rd Ward Town Councilman Gerald Swets, R
Schererville 2nd Ward Town Councilman Kevin Connelly
Schererville 4th Ward Town Councilman Tom Schmitt, D
Winfield Town Councilman Zack Beaver, R
Other candidates for county offices
Peggy Holinga Katona for auditor, D
Eduardo Fontanez for auditor, D
John E. Petalas for treasurer, D
Clorius Lay for 2nd District county council, D
Randy Niemeyer for 7th District county council, R
Tony Ferraro for 7th District county council, R
Michael V. Jacobi for 7th District county council, D
James L. Johnson Jr. for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Other candidates for township office
Edward L. Gholson for Calumet Township assessor, D
Mary Ann Canty-Reedus for Calumet Township trustee, D
Lino Maggio for Hobart Township assessor, D
Donald “Don” Phelps for Hobart Township trustee, D
David “Dave” Scheeringa for Hobart Township board, D
Michael “Mike” Ellis for Hobart Township board, D
Chrissy Barron for Ross Township trustee, D
Michael P. Quigley for St. John Township board, R
Tom Snowden for Winfield Township board, R
Jeffrey Baird for Winfield Township board, D
Other candidates for municipal office
Billy Manousopoulos for St. John Town Council, R
Jimmy Laud Jr. for 2nd Ward Cedar Lake Town Council, R
Adam Warnhoff for 5th Ward Cedar Lake Town Council, R
Nicholas “Nick” Recupito for 5th Ward Cedar Lake Town Council, R
Mike Lambert for Winfield Town Council, R
Sara Kubik for Winfield Town Council, D