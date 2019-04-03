PORTAGE — Plans for a 223-home subdivision developed by national builder DR Horton were put on hold for just a bit this week.
The Portage Plan Commission tabled action on the primary plat of the development slated to begin construction this year on the east side of Airport Road between Robbins and Lute roads.
"The overall plan is a good plan that I am optimistic at some point will be an asset to the city," City Engineer John Hannon said during the meeting. He recommended the board table approval until technical issues, primarily regarding drainage and storm sewers, be worked out.
"It is a big subdivision with a lot of moving parts," Hannon said, adding the development has been "thoroughly discussed" by staff members and developers to work through some technical items.
Hannon said he believes the development will be ready for approval at the commission's May meeting. Once approved, construction can begin.
Schererville attorney Jim Wieser, representing the developer, told the commission Thornwood Subdivision will sit on 64 acres. The northern two-thirds, between Robbins and Lute roads, will contain 119 lots for traditional single-family homes. The southern third, between Lute Road and the nearby apartment complex, will have 52 lots, or 104 units, of paired patio homes.
The development has already been rezoned to allow for the paired homes and received approval from the city's Board of Zoning Appeals last year to reduce the lot width from 80 feet to 70 feet.
The developer must go to the city's storm water board this month for approval and the board of works to seek a sidewalk and curb waiver for both Airport and Robbins road frontages.
Hannon said the developer will not be responsible for sidewalks and curbs. He said the city has a plan for improving Airport Road to add curbs, sidewalks and enclose a deep drainage ditch which runs close to the roadway.
The developer is assisting by proposing larger drainage fields within the subdivision to compensate enclosing the ditch. The plan must be approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because a portion of the ditch is considered a wetland.