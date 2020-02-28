Drivers not required to use turn signals in roundabouts, Indiana court rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"In that circumstance, the driver is not making a choice between alternatives that other motorists need to be alerted to for safety purposes; the driver is neither turning nor changing lanes, so there is nothing to signal."

Likewise, Crone said the turn signal statute is "completely unworkable" in terms of exiting a roundabout, since it is impossible to signal for 200 feet when the distance between roundabout exits almost always is much less.

"All of this convinces us that (the turn signal statute) is a square peg that cannot fit into the roundabout hole," Crone said.

"In other words, as the law now stands, roundabouts are intersections to which the current turn signal statute simply cannot and does not apply. Any other conclusion would run counter to the statute's underlying policy, which is 'to facilitate safe automobile traffic.'"

That said, the appeals court in its ruling encourages the General Assembly to promulgate specific rules and regulations regarding the use of turn signals in roundabouts.