Drivers not required to use turn signals in roundabouts, Indiana court rules

To signal, or not to signal, is a question that vexes many motorists as they drive through the ever-increasing number of roundabouts in Northwest Indiana and across the state.
The answer, according to an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling issued Friday, is that a turn signal is not required when entering or exiting a roundabout, and police have no basis to stop a driver who fails to signal.
In a 12-page ruling, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a traffic stop in Warsaw, Indiana, that was based on the driver not signaling when leaving a roundabout, along with the methamphetamine and related paraphernalia found in a subsequent police search of the vehicle.
The appeals court said the requirement in Indiana law that drivers signal for 200 feet before turning or changing lanes does not apply to roundabouts due to the "reality and logistics" of the traffic circles.
Specifically, the court said when motorists enter a roundabout they simply are following the roadway and continuing along the natural flow of the road, similar to any curve in the road.
"Accordingly, it would be nonsensical to read the current turn signal statute as requiring motorists to activate their right-turn signals when entering a roundabout, especially if they simply mean to travel in a continuous lane and move through the roundabout," writes Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native, for the appeals court.
"In that circumstance, the driver is not making a choice between alternatives that other motorists need to be alerted to for safety purposes; the driver is neither turning nor changing lanes, so there is nothing to signal."
Likewise, Crone said the turn signal statute is "completely unworkable" in terms of exiting a roundabout, since it is impossible to signal for 200 feet when the distance between roundabout exits almost always is much less.
"All of this convinces us that (the turn signal statute) is a square peg that cannot fit into the roundabout hole," Crone said.
"In other words, as the law now stands, roundabouts are intersections to which the current turn signal statute simply cannot and does not apply. Any other conclusion would run counter to the statute's underlying policy, which is 'to facilitate safe automobile traffic.'"
That said, the appeals court in its ruling encourages the General Assembly to promulgate specific rules and regulations regarding the use of turn signals in roundabouts.
The court said not only would that clarify the legal issue, but it also would eliminate confusion among state agencies, where the Indiana Department of Transportation website indicates turn signals are required in roundabouts, while the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' "Driver's Manual" does not mention turn signals in connection with roundabouts.