CHESTERTON — Dunes Action will hold a public meeting Tuesday to update the public on the Indiana Dunes State Park pavilion project.
A July 12 letter sent to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from the National Park Service said the latest plan for the pavilion renovation requires a new review because it “no longer appears to be secondary and supportive of outdoor recreation.”
That means it doesn’t comply with the federal Land and Water Conservation Act, Dunes Action co-founder Jim Sweeney said.
National Park Service review is required because the state park has used Land and Water Conservation Funds in the past.
Construction to date includes erection of separate restrooms and showers. Pavilion Partners agreed to build that new facility as well as renovate the deteriorating pavilion into a restaurant, complete with rooftop bar.
Construction was to have resumed last spring but was put on hold when Dunes Action alleged the work at the pavilion violated state historic preservation laws.
“We look forward to updating the public about the ongoing problems with this project,” Sweeney said.
Tuesday's meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Westchester Public Library’s Baugher Center, at 100 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton.