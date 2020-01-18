MICHIGAN CITY — Save the Dunes is looking for residents to pressure lawmakers to support environmental protection efforts.
Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, gave a short course in how to be an advocate for the environment Thursday at the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks gathering at Shoreline Brewery.
Those pointers included effective ways to reach lawmakers and maintaining contact for follow-up conversations.
At the state level, Save the Dunes is concerned about House Bill 1031, which threatens public ownership of the shoreline and public access to the beach, she said. She urged interested Hoosiers to contact members of the Indiana House Judiciary Committee prior to Jan. 27.
Senate Bill 73, which would prevent the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from accepting anonymous tips about spills or other concerns, is a Save the Dunes target.
“I want to make sure people aren’t deterred from reporting those instances,” she said.
At the federal level, Johnson is urging Hoosiers to support funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Ideally, it should see its funding increased to $475 million, from the $300 million it has been in the past few years.
“For one moment, that $300 million was actually taken out of the budget and proposed to build some sort of wall somewhere,” Johnson said.
The Great Lakes program, created during the Obama administration, saw its funding restored. It has been targeted under President Trump’s budget proposals but has the bipartisan support of Great Lakes lawmakers.
The GLRI funding covers a vast array of programs, including cleaning up the Grand Calumet River, supporting programs at Indiana Dunes National Park and preventing Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.
Increasing the funding would also help address the $179 billion backlog in drinking water programs like lead in the water, as has been seen in East Chicago and Flint, Michigan, and combined sewer overflows that harm water quality, Johnson said.
Educating lawmakers about these issues is vital, Johnson said.
Save the Dunes is assembling a small team to help lobby lawmakers in Washington, D.C., in early March. But anyone can help the cause by contacting decisionmakers on their own or in teams, she said.