VALPARAISO — The city’s mayoral candidates, Republican Matt Murphy and Democrat Bill Durnell, have differing views on most things, including what will be the biggest challenges they will face if elected.
For Murphy, the biggest challenge will be maintaining the forward momentum of the past 16 years under Mayor Jon Costas, under whom Murphy has served as economic development director, councilman and as a member of the city’s Redevelopment Commission and Board of Public Works and Safety.
The biggest challenge Durnell sees is the need to bring new, sustainable jobs to the city, not by relying only on what he calls “elephant hunting” for big companies to move to the city using the arsenal of big incentives that take property taxes away from other public entities, but by helping local, smaller businesses grow and prosper.
“As a part of the current city team, I’ve seen what it takes to maintain this momentum, and I’m best equipped to ensure we continue,” Murphy said. “For instance, Mayor Costas was very effective in seeking and securing outside funding, bringing in over $100 million in grants that allowed us to accomplish so much. As mayor, I’ll continue to maximize grants and outside funding and think creatively.”
Citing the city’s success at repurposing and maximizing the use of existing properties, such as the police station, the public works campus and city hall, Murphy said he’ll use the same approach with the development of the Journeyman Distillery and the area surrounding the former Anco site into the transit development district.
“I plan to continue working and building partnerships to bring further investment to that area of our city. We got where we are today by thinking big while thinking sustainable. I look at examples like our city’s transit system.”
Despite the skeptics and being one of the smallest cities in the nation with its own transit system, it has succeeded. The V-Line provided more than 108,000 rides last year, while the ChicaGo Dash had more than 64,000 riders. Those riders mean more than seats on a bus, he said.
“They represent visits to our businesses, our parks and our workplaces,” Murphy said. “They represent good jobs in Chicago. Those seats represent freedom for students, the disabled and elderly who don’t drive. I see more opportunities than challenges for the city."
While the Dash and flexible work-from-home technologies make it possible for residents to access good jobs in Chicago and elsewhere, Durnell said the challenge will be to create good jobs in Valparaiso. This will attract more people to live in the city and help remedy many of the city’s other problems.
“When I moved to Valpo, I made my living by commuting to Chicago. Many people still do that, but it’s a really tough thing to do if you do it every day, especially with summer road construction and winter weather,” Durnell said. “In order to provide better access to good jobs, we need to locate more of them right here in Valpo.”
It’s tough to attract big companies because of the competition from other cities, which forces the city to try to offer bigger incentives, he said.
“Our record is not very good with this kind of economic development, with Natural Oven being the best example of just how badly it can go,” he said.
An alternative is to create new businesses with incubators, but “our record in Valpo with start-up incubators is about as good as it is with recruiting outside companies. Not very.” The other alternative, pioneered in Littleton, Colorado, after its biggest employer cut 7,000 jobs, is to cultivate a new local economy by “tending to the local businesses like they were plants in a garden.”
“By connecting the people and businesses that were already there with new management resources, technical training and market insights, they grew 15,000 new good jobs over the next several decades without ever offering incentives. In my opinion it’s the best chance we’ve got of creating good jobs here.”
If the city can create enough good jobs, it would go a long way toward mitigating other city problems, such as the state of the infrastructure in the older neighborhoods and the neighborhood parks, the gap between the high costs of housing and transportation and the relatively low wages and the opioid crisis, Durnell said.