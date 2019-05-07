VALPARAISO — Businessman Bill Durnell won in his first foray into politics Tuesday.
Durnell, 44, defeated Valparaiso City Councilwoman Deb Porter, in the Democrat primary. He will now face Republican City Councilman Matt Murphy in the November election.
Durnell, owner of Roots Organic Juice Cafe and Vale City Technology consulting firm, said during his campaign he would continue current Mayor Jon Costas' work, but there are a "handful of things where I would want to distinguish myself. There is always room for new ideas."
Durnell watched the votes come in Tuesday night at his cafe in downtown Valparaiso.
"I feel great. I am so proud of the campaign we ran. I didn't know what to expect," Durnell said, adding he and his team put their best foot, and a lot of effort, forward, and it paid off.
He credited his win to his positive vision and business experience.
"We are going to enjoy tonight, and tomorrow we are going to start thinking about the general election," Durnell said.
Durnell said he ran his campaign on a "four-legged" platform focused on being more transparent in business dealings and city finances; strengthening neighborhoods; supporting local, independent businesses; and managing growth.
Durnell, who serves as president of the Central Neighborhood Foundation, and is a member of the board of Valpo Next, said he'd like to see incentives to attract smaller local businesses with growth potential to land in Valparaiso, which he believes adds value to the city. He also said the city needs to expand its "tool kit" to recruit and cultivate businesses.
Porter, an elementary music teacher in Portage Township Schools and outgoing president of the Portage Teachers Association, said during the campaign her issues included expanding city rehabilitation beyond the downtown area; improving residential rental properties, especially those owned by absentee landlords, through enforcement of city codes; using economic development tools to redevelop blighted areas in the city; expanding the use of Valpo Next to increase communications between the city and neighborhoods; working toward making Valparaiso a sustainable city; and exploring expansion of the city's transportation system.
Porter said she doesn't believe Valparaiso should "look like two different cities." While continuing with the downtown, she said she believes attention should be turned toward North Calumet Avenue and East Lincolnway near Valparaiso University.