Dyer lawmaker leads House remembrance of New Zealand shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, the Indiana House this week paused its usual legislative business to remember the 50 people killed and 50 injured in the March 15 terrorist attacks at two New Zealand mosques.
A purported white supremacist from Australia has been charged with murder in connection with the mass shootings during Friday Prayer at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch.
"We cannot allow the fear of the unknown to consume us and lead to the mass destruction that we saw in these attacks," Chyung said.
The first-term lawmaker stood beside Ayesha Mohiuddin, vice president of the board of directors at the Illiana Islamic Association of Highland, as state representatives paid tribute to those who lost their lives by unanimously approving House Resolution 44.
"The Indiana House stands with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand denouncing hate and violence," Chyung said. "Today, we happen to be talking about an attack on mosques in a faraway country. Tomorrow it could be a church in one of our very own districts."
Chyung said the way to address "fear of the different," which he acknowledged "too often manifests as senseless hatred and blind violence," is through "patience, education and collaborative communication."
"I hope that bringing a measured discussion about this senseless act of violence onto the floor of the Indiana House of Representatives will help heal those in New Zealand devastated by the attacks and help enlighten our Hoosier communities," Chyung said.