State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, is hosting six, 90-minute town hall meetings this month to discuss infrastructure improvements coming to the 15th House District and to recap the accomplishments of the 2019 Indiana General Assembly.
The infrastructure sessions are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the St. John branch of the Lake County Public Library, 9450 Wicker Ave.; and 6:30 p.m. June 17 at the Dyer-Schererville Library, 1001 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville.
Joining Chyung at the events will be Matt Deitchley, Region communications director for the Indiana Department of Transportation, who will review upcoming road and bridge projects in Dyer, Schererville, St. John and Griffith.
"This will give residents a chance to see what kind of improvements are on tap, and give them an idea of potential closures that might be coming through the rest of this summer," Chyung said.
His four other town hall meetings will focus on what got done this year at the Statehouse, as well as what didn't, and give constituents a chance to comment on Chyung's planned legislative agenda for 2020.
They're set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Griffith-Calumet Township Library, 1215 E. 45th Ave., Griffith; 1 p.m. June 22 at the St. John Library; 6:30 p.m. June 24 at the Griffith-Calumet Township Library; and 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Dyer-Schererville Library.