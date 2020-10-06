Early voting for general election begins Tuesday in Northwest Indiana

Likewise, Fajman said the Lake elections office is keeping busy fulfilling the record number of requests for mail-in absentee ballots.

She said more than 30,000 mail-in ballot applications have been received and those ballots sent out, with nearly 10,000 of them already filled out by voters and mailed back to be kept in secure storage until the ballots are counted on or after Election Day.

"On the very first day we mailed out, which was Friday, Sept. 18, when we mailed those out at like 5 o'clock at night, we had people posting on social media that they had already received their ballot as of Saturday morning," Fajman said.

"So the postal system, so far, is doing a great job on getting these ballots out to individuals, as well as returning them to us."

Porter County election officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday on their tally of last-minute voter registrations or the number of mail-in ballots sent and returned in the county.

Looking ahead to early voting, Fajman said Lake County voters should know early voting hours have been extended to 7 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Thursdays, and early voting will be available every Saturday in October, instead of just two Saturdays.