Early voting for general election begins Tuesday in Northwest Indiana

Hoosiers have their first opportunity to cast an in-person ballot for the general election when early voting sites open Tuesday in Northwest Indiana and throughout the state.
Unlike mail-in absentee voting, there is no excuse required to vote prior to Election Day at the 11 early voting locations scattered across Lake County and the five early vote polling places in Porter County.
Registered voters need only show up with a state-issued photo identification card at any of the early voting sites in their county to perform their civic duty, and, perhaps as a bonus, gain a valid excuse for no longer paying attention to the political campaigns that only will increase in intensity until Nov. 3.
Election officials in both Lake and Porter counties said they were busy Monday deploying staff, voting equipment and supplies, including personal protective equipment, to early voting sites, while also working to wrap up the final day of voter registration.
In Lake County, more than 6,000 new or revised voter registrations were filed in the past 10 days, according to Michelle Fajman, director of the Board of Elections and Registration.
"We're working every day trying to get these processed. We're even working Saturdays. Our staff is working 12 hours a day right now," Fajman said. "There has been a large number of them coming in but we are keeping up with them."
Likewise, Fajman said the Lake elections office is keeping busy fulfilling the record number of requests for mail-in absentee ballots.
She said more than 30,000 mail-in ballot applications have been received and those ballots sent out, with nearly 10,000 of them already filled out by voters and mailed back to be kept in secure storage until the ballots are counted on or after Election Day.
"On the very first day we mailed out, which was Friday, Sept. 18, when we mailed those out at like 5 o'clock at night, we had people posting on social media that they had already received their ballot as of Saturday morning," Fajman said.
"So the postal system, so far, is doing a great job on getting these ballots out to individuals, as well as returning them to us."
Porter County election officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday on their tally of last-minute voter registrations or the number of mail-in ballots sent and returned in the county.
Looking ahead to early voting, Fajman said Lake County voters should know early voting hours have been extended to 7 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Thursdays, and early voting will be available every Saturday in October, instead of just two Saturdays.
She suggested anyone with concerns about COVID-19 and looking to avoid lines or a crowd consider voting Tuesday night, since most people don't yet know about the extended hours, or voting at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when nearly all county employees will have cleared out.
"It's a nice wide open space and we should be able to accommodate people well here," Fajman said from her government center office.
Early voting locations in Porter County are open until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Porter County only is offering early voting on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Fajman said no matter where you go, voters will find both early and Election Day polling places well stocked with masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, cleaning equipment and other supplies to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
At the same time, she urged voters to check the IndianaVoters.com website to view a sample ballot, and decide in advance which candidates they plan to support, to minimize the amount of time they need to spend at a polling place.
"Be prepared. Know who your candidates are. Make your decisions early so that way you know when going in who you are voting for," Fajman said.
Here are the locations and hours of early voting sites in Northwest Indiana:
Lake County early vote locations
Crown Point: Lake County Election Board, Government Center Administration Building, 2293 N. Main St.
East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.
Gary: Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza
Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.
Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. 4th St.
Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.
Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd.
Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.
St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.
Winfield: Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.
Lake County early vote hours
Crown Point: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Final Day, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Closed Sundays and Columbus Day (Oct. 12).
All other sites: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Final day, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to noon. Closed Sundays and Columbus Day (Oct. 12).
Porter County early vote locations
Chesterton: Town Hall, 790 Broadway
Hebron: Community Center, 611 N. Main St.
Portage: Porter County North County Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Rd.
Valparaiso: Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A
Valparaiso: Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 West
Porter County early vote hours
All locations: 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct 31; Final day, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to non.
