Early voting starts Wednesday for April 6 local elections in Illinois

Early voting for Illinois' April 6 general election begins Wednesday.

Between Wednesday and March 19, the only early voting location will be in the pedway at 69 W. Washington St. in Chicago.

Beginning March 22, additional early voting locations will be available including Calumet City Public Library, 660 Manistee Ave.; Lynwood Senior Youth Center, 21490 Lincoln Hwy.; and Thornton Township Hall, 333 E. 162nd St., South Holland.

Among the races of interest locally are those for Burnham mayor, clerk and trustees, and for the Lansing village board.

In Burnham, incumbent mayor Robert Polk is being challenged by Antwon Russell, a Burnham School District 154.5 board member.

Incumbent Lus Chavez and John Hajduch are running for Burnham clerk, while four candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the village board: incumbents John Cap Jr. and Travis Claybrooks, and challengers Christopher Hodges and Jasmyne Peters.

Three seats are being contested on the Lansing village board. Incumbent trustees Brian Hardy, Lionel Valencia and Maureen Grady-Perovich are running for reelection. Also running is Micaela Smith.