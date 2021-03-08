 Skip to main content
Early voting starts Wednesday for April 6 local elections in Illinois

Voting in the Cal City Democratic primary (copy)

Voters enter the American Legion Post 330 polling place in Calumet City to cast their ballots in the Feb. 23 primary.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Early voting for Illinois' April 6 general election begins Wednesday.

Between Wednesday and March 19, the only early voting location will be in the pedway at 69 W. Washington St. in Chicago.

Beginning March 22, additional early voting locations will be available including Calumet City Public Library, 660 Manistee Ave.; Lynwood Senior Youth Center, 21490 Lincoln Hwy.; and Thornton Township Hall, 333 E. 162nd St., South Holland.

Among the races of interest locally are those for Burnham mayor, clerk and trustees, and for the Lansing village board.

In Burnham, incumbent mayor Robert Polk is being challenged by Antwon Russell, a Burnham School District 154.5 board member.

Incumbent Lus Chavez and John Hajduch are running for Burnham clerk, while four candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the village board: incumbents John Cap Jr. and Travis Claybrooks, and challengers Christopher Hodges and Jasmyne Peters.

Three seats are being contested on the Lansing village board. Incumbent trustees Brian Hardy, Lionel Valencia and Maureen Grady-Perovich are running for reelection. Also running is Micaela Smith.

Hardy, Valencia and Smith are running on the Village Voice Party ticket, while Grady-Perovich is running as an independent.

Incumbent Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam and Clerk Vivian Payne are running unopposed for reelection.

More information on the election, including early voting sites and times, is available at: https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/2021-elections.

