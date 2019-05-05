Early voting in Lake County municipal elections has more than doubled this primary season compared to 2015, according to the latest figures from the county elections office.
Through the first 17 days of the early voting period — April 9 through May 1 — 6,086 ballots had been cast at 11 walk-in sites across the county. That compares to just 2,668 walk-in votes, also at 11 sites, over the same period in 2015.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the cumulative early ballot total stood at 7,566, according to elections office figures. The total includes walk-in, absentee, and traveling board ballots, which are hand-delivered to voters confined to their homes because of injury or disability.
In the 2015 primary, the cumulative ballot total through the first 17 days of early voting was 4,438, according to county data.
The increase in early ballots, particularly at the 11 walk-in sites, points to a successful effort by the Lake County Board of Elections to drive voter turnout by expanding early voting options. Ahead of the 2015 primary, the board increased the number of early voting sites from nine to 11 and added night hours on Thursdays.
Those additions were kept in place this primary season after Lake County saw record levels of early voting in the 2018 general election. The elections board is weighing further expansion of early voting for the 2020 general election, according to elections office Director Michelle Fajman.
Options under consideration include adding more days with late voting hours and keeping voting sites open on some Sundays, Fajman said.
Early voting will remain open until Monday, May 6, the day before election day. There are no residency restrictions during the early voting period, meaning a registered voter can use any of the 11 sites in the county.
There already has been more early voting in LaPorte County this year than during the last municipal election four years ago, but the figures are nowhere near last year's mid-term results, according to election officials.
Voters had cast 1,051 ballots by midday Thursday, said Heather Stevens, co-director of the county's voter registration office.
The largest number of those ballots were cast in Michigan City (816), she said, where a heated mayoral race is underway. Democrats in the city cast 745 ballots as compared to 71 for Republicans.
Of the 235 ballots cast in LaPorte, 171 were Republican and 64 Democratic, she said.
There were a total of 763 early ballots cast during the last municipal election in 2015, Stevens said.
Stevens said while she and others in the office would like to see everyone voting, they are not complaining about the relative calm before the coming storm of next year's presidential election.
"We're trying to enjoy the calm," she said.
Porter County has seen 1,822 early ballots cast as of midday Thursday, according to County Clerk Jessica Bailey.
Nearly half of those votes (902) were cast in Chesterton, where a referendum is on the ballot asking whether voters want to continue funding $41 million in additional operating money for the Duneland School Corp.
Bailey said 528 early ballots were cast in Portage, where there are heated mayoral and city council races underway, in addition to a clerk-treasurer's race.
The balance of the early voting includes 334 ballots cast in Valparaiso and 58 in Hebron, both of which have municipal races on the ballot.
Democrats are leading the way in early voting with 920 ballots, Bailey said, as compared to 360 for Republicans and 541 nonpartisan votes, the latter of which are allowed for by the referendum.
