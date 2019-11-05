Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a lull in the morning at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teachers 7th and 8th graders at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
Early voting doubled in Lake County as compared to the last municipal election in 2015, and the total number of ballots cast appeared to be higher as of 10 a.m., Lake County Democratic Party Chair James Wieser said.
During the last municipal election, voters cast about 5,000 ballots before Election Day. This year, early ballots rose to more than 10,000, Wieser said.
"There's no question people are getting more comfortable with it and finding it's more convenient," he said. "It's clear early voting has changed things. I think the early voting is going to be unbelievable in the presidential election in 2020. It only started in 2008, so it's relatively new in the scheme of things. We have 11 early voting sites in Lake County, which is more than anywhere else in the state."
Voters had cast a total of about 20,000 ballots in Lake County, including early absentee ballots, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 48,000 ballots were cast during the last municipal election.
"We seem to be running a little bit of ahead of 2015," he said.
Voting, however, is much lighter than on a presidential year, partly due to a lack of contested races in the general election.
"You can't compare the two," Weiser said. "There's no opposition and no elections in some places like Whiting, or only a few contested races in Merrillville. You're excluding a whole group of people. Thousands of voters aren't participating."
Weiser had only heard of a few minor, scattered issues at polling places Tuesday morning, such as one where the heat was out and another where the machines weren't turned on on time.
"We've had few complaints so far," he said. "The voting has gone very, very smoothly."
Lake County Board of Election and Voter Registration Board Director Michelle R. Fajman said six voters were turned away when a precinct in Gary got off to a late start, but poll workers got their phone numbers and called them to let them know when they could return.
"Get out and vote," she said. "In my opinion, municipal elections are one of the most important because it's what's happening in your own backyard."
Voters should remember to bring their IDs and that straight party ticket votes will no longer cover at-large elections, where they must select individual candidates, Fajman said. They can check their polling place at indianavoters.com.
Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a lull in the morning at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teachers 7th and 8th graders at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
