East Chicago City Council reorganizes

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council began its first meeting of the year by electing its officers for 2021.
Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at large, was the only nominee for president and was elected by a 7-1 vote.
Perez has served on the council since 2017 and is the city's former fire chief.
He served as Mayor Anthony Copeland's chief of staff prior to joining the council but has since become a frequent critic of the mayor.
"I'd like to thank all of my colleagues for the trust and confidence that they placed in me," Perez said. "I will work hard to make sure that this council moves forward progressively and respectfully with everyone in mind."
Perez said he hopes for open dialogue between the council and administration.
Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, was the lone nominee for vice president and was also elected by a vote of 7-1.
Garcia served as council president in 2020 but now takes over the role that Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, held last year.
"I want to thank everybody for their support," Garcia said. "I know last year was a pretty busy year."
Hill arrived late to the meeting and was not present for either vote. Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, voted no both times.
Orange also voted no to the approval of a 2021 employment contract with Alfredo Estrada to serve as the council's attorney.
Estrada's contract was approved by a vote of 8-1.
Estrada replaces John Bushemi, who was hired by the council in January 2018.
Estrada is employed by the same firm (Burke, Constanza & Carberry) as Bushemi.
Perez said the change of attorney was a group decision by the council but for "no particular reason."
"Just trying to get a fresh start going into 2021," Perez said.
Orange said the council received notice of the proposed change shortly before the council meeting.
Bushemi's name appeared on the meeting agenda for contract approval.
The council also approved a 2021 employment contract for Cender & Company to continue to provide financial consulting services.