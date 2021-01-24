East Chicago City Council reorganizes

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council began its first meeting of the year by electing its officers for 2021.

Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at large, was the only nominee for president and was elected by a 7-1 vote.

Perez has served on the council since 2017 and is the city's former fire chief.

He served as Mayor Anthony Copeland's chief of staff prior to joining the council but has since become a frequent critic of the mayor.

"I'd like to thank all of my colleagues for the trust and confidence that they placed in me," Perez said. "I will work hard to make sure that this council moves forward progressively and respectfully with everyone in mind."

Perez said he hopes for open dialogue between the council and administration.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, was the lone nominee for vice president and was also elected by a vote of 7-1.

Garcia served as council president in 2020 but now takes over the role that Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, held last year.

"I want to thank everybody for their support," Garcia said. "I know last year was a pretty busy year."